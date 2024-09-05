Sept 6 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) SWEET CAKE did not show her best last time. She had shown improvement with blinkers on and can bounce back to beat these rivals if showing her best form.

(4) AUDACIOUS did not like the Polytrack last time and will not be a surprise winner.

(2) EXTRACTION did not seem to like the Polytrack last time and can be real threat this time.

(3) FIRE FESTIVAL showed some improvement last time but could need to find a bit more to win. She has a place chance.

Race 2 (2,400m)

(1) ZATARA MAGIC does not always show his best side but he certainly did last time and he won impressively. He can follow up under similar conditions.

(2) RUNAWAY SONG has been a bit of a disappointment of late but is distance-suited and can go close to winning.

(4) BOURNEMOUTH has not shown his best of late but was not disgraced last time and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) FIREALLEY tries a lot further and could be the surprise package of the race.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) OLIVER TWIST is improving and could be a threat to these rivals.

(4) CORAL CREEK takes some hard riding but is improving and should be right there at the finish.

(1) KOHANA showed good improvement in his latest start and should have more to offer.

(3) POMO’S BIG SPENDER completes the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) JACK IN THE GREEN has been a disappointment so far and flopped last time when trying blinkers. Trainer Justin Snaith has been lethal in his raids to the Eastern Cape lately.

(2) STORM BOULEVARD has been disappointing of late but could benefit from a very patient ride.

(6) NORDIC PRINCE has made the trip from the Western Cape and would not be a surprise winner.

(7) DONNY’S BOY is improving. Can contest the finish once again.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(10) ARABIAN RED is unreliable but is capable of scoring again.

(8) LADY WRITER and (7) BEAU KALA are both at the top of their game. Not out of this.

(3) CHRONICLESOFNANIA should not be ignored either.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) NO PLACE LIKE HOME has won over various distances and deserves the utmost respect in this line-up.

(5) JUAN CARLOS is in good form and should be very competitive in this line-up.

(2) DOWNING SEVEN quickened to win a nice race last time and may well follow up.

(3) EL REY VIENE is back over a more suitable distance and can be a threat.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL was not disgraced in KZN earlier and can bounce back to beat these rivals.

(6) BLUE HOLLY has made the trip from the Western Cape, so deserves consideration.

(5) TEATRO was an easy winner last time he raced on the turf.

(3) EVIES FIRST has beaten Cruise Control. Deserves respect.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) INNAMORARE is in very good form and is distance-suited. Snaith can add to his very good recent record at this course.

(7) MASKED VIGILANTE is surely at his very best on the Polytrack but is in good form and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(2) BRENDEN JAMES has not shown his best of late but is always a threat.

(8) TREASURE HUNT returned to her best to win last time but takes on better this time around.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(5) WORK OF TIME showed improvement when making late progress last time and could do even better this time.

(3) SYMBOL OF LOVE only tired last time in a better field than this.

(4) WHITE HILLS showed improvement on local debut and could be the surprise package of the race.

(7) ELLA’S DELIGHT is in good form and is also capable of winning.