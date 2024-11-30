Overpass, WA’s new overlord

Overpass (Josh Parr) maintaining his invincibility in Perth with a four-from-four (all in feature events) after he brings up back-to-back Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) wins at Ascot on Nov 30.

Sydney raider Overpass continued his love affair with Perth with a slashing win in the A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot on Nov 30 that took his record to four wins from as many starts in the Western Australian capital, all in sprint features.

The handsome bay with the white face began his winning streak in Perth’s richest race, The Quokka (1,200m) in April 2023, wounding local pride by downing their superstar Amelia’s Jewel.

He returned seven months later for a first crack at the Winterbottom, again coming up trumps.

Clearly feeling moreish, his Warwick Farm-based Kiwi trainer revisited the same two races in 2024 for another daring smash and grab.

The Quokka 2024 renewal – raised from A$4 million to A$5 million – felt like deja vu, especially for Amelia’s Jewel’s connections after the gallant mare played second fiddle to Overpass again.

The mission was three-quarter complete, but doubts were cast when the Vancouver six-year-old failed at his last run in Melbourne.

The Group 1 Champions Sprint (1,200m) on Nov 9 slotted in as the perfect Winterbottom prelude, but the speed machine fizzled out to a tepid eighth place to Sunshine In Paris up the Flemington straight.

Suddenly, that fourth ace was looking more like a bridge too far for Overpass, more so when he drew the carpark.

At his previous three WA wins, he also drew ordinary gates, but the outermost alley in a capacity 16 compounded matters further.

The jury is still out why he flopped in Flemington, but he was straight back to his best on his pet track in the West.

One more doubt hovered over seven-straight chaser and main speed foe Bravo Centurion jumping on his inside in 15.

But regular partner Josh Parr was unfazed when the home favourite held his ground, happy to park Overpass ($16) on his tail-lights before going for broke at the swing.

In one fell swoop, Baker’s fabulous boy surged to the front, and while he was inclined to drift out every so slightly, his superiority was never contested.

Melbourne’s entry Maharba (Jordan Childs) latched on late to finish second beaten around 3/4 length off, just ahead of the local team’s first runner home, long shot Hot Zed (Jason Whiting).

After such a perfect symmetry in claiming Perth’s two premier sprints, Baker, who quickly made his mark in Sydney after relocating from Cambridge in 2011, may well have found a “third home”.

“It’s amazing racing, amazing to be here. Very grateful,” said Baker.

“He had to absorb a lot of pressure early. I was worried after 200m, but he was super brave.

“He’s just a very special horse. I don’t know if we call him a champion but he’s getting very close.”

