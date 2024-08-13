Pacific Atlantic could make it rough for rivals

Pacific Atlantic (Daniel Moor, No. 5) catching the eye when powering home for a gallant second to Dancing Supremo (Ryan Curatolo) in a Class 4 1,200m race on July 21.

If you have not already noticed, among the more familiar colours being worn by jockeys at Kranji these days just happen to be orange and white.

Yes, those silks belong to the Pacific Stable.

Take the just-concluded races on Aug 11. They had seven runners contesting the 10 races and, on the day, they pulled off a neat double with Pacific Star and Pacific Vampire.

As if that was not awesome enough, they have entered 12 horses for the 10 races on Aug 18 and, you can bet, there will be a winner – perhapsmore – from that dynamic dozen.

Much like a preview to the upcoming races, a handful of the Pacific Stable horses were out on the training track on Aug 13 and catching the eye was Pacific Atlantic.

He was full of steam when running the 600m in 39.9sec and, on that showing, must be given an outstanding chance of breaking through for a maiden win when he takeson a Class 4 field over the 1,400m.

Given the stable’s strength in depth, it is a wonder that Pacific Atlantic has not yet opened his Kranji account after eight outings. But we know he is no slouch.

Twice already, he finishedsecond and that last-start effort on July 21 was indicative of a horse that is ready to win.

That day, with Daniel Moor doing the steering, Pacific Atlantic over-raced and, when he finally settled and charged home, he failed to nail the winner, Dancing Supremo, by only half-a-length.

It was still a good showing and trainer David Kok – though disappointed with the result – had to be happy with the run in the Class 4 1,200m race on turf.

On the day, the Written Tycoon five-year-old had set down clear markers that he was ready to toss in a win.

Watch him in that 1,400m race coming up on Aug 18. It will be his first outing over the longer trip and it could be what the Australian-bred gelding needs.

Kok, who has entered 10 horses for the meeting, could be looking at another potential winner in Vittoria Perfetta.

The nine-year-old turned in a good gallop when clocking 38.8 for the 600m with champion jockey Manoel Nunes doing the steering.

Unlike Pacific Atlantic, the son of Zoustar knows what is needed to win races.

In his long career, he has been in that hallowed circle nine times and there is still loads of racing in those old legs of his.

To be fair, though, his 11 runs this season have not inspired confidence.

But 10 of those were against very competitive Class 4 company.

Vittora Perfetta is now playing his trade in Class 5 and that could be his comfort zone.

The Australian-bred gelding turned in a good showing at the trials on Aug 8 when he tracked the winner, Wins Eight, all the way only to finish second – beaten by half-a-length over the short and sharp 1,000m trip.

That trial – which was certainly not his ideal trip – coupled with his inspiring work on the training track should serve to top him up sufficiently for a qood showing over the mile on Aug 18.

Then there was Aniki. Set to contest the day’s top race – a Class 3 event over the mile – he threw in a winning workout under bright morning sunshine.

Partnered by Bruno Queiroz, who holds a one-win lead over Nunes in the jockeys’ table (49-48), Aniki cleared the 600m in 38.7.

That will put him right in the mix for a big share of that $70,000 purse on offer for the race.

A five-year-old who only recently took up residence at trainer Leslie Khoo’s yard, after parting ways with trainer Alwin Tan, Aniki has been a good horse for his owner, Lee Shu Huey.

To date, his four wins have helped build up more than $124,000 in earnings and we know he is far from done.

Of late, he has been racing in very good company and the winner of his last three races just happens to be Lim’s Saltoro.

One of those races was the Group 3 Silver Bowl on June 9. Ridden by Ruan Maia, Aniki – the roughie in the race – led the field for a good portion of the 1,400m trip.

But at the crucial part of the race, when push came to shove, the Outreach five-year-old received a check and his race was run.

Still, he managed to hang on for fifth – less than two lengths behind Lim’s Saltoro, who has since gone on to capture the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on June 30, the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 21 and the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11.

Aniki is another one who trialled well on Aug 8. That day, under Queiroz, he ran third, clocking 1min 00.28sec for the 1,000m.

Khoo has picked a good race for his charge. He comes up against six others and, to make his job easier, there are no Pacific Stable horses in that half dozen.

