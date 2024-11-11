Pacific Flash gets second Malaysian win

Pacific Flash, with jockey Laercio de Souza astride, winning the Class 3 race over 1,200m at Sungai Besi on Nov 10.

Pacific Flash brushed aside his last-start dismal run to win the RM40,000 (S$12,100) Class 3 (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Nov 10.

The Argentinian-bred eight-year-old won five races as Water Rocket in Singapore. Following two unplaced runs in Malaysia, he went on to impress with a run of five podium finishes in Kuala Lumpur, winning once in Class 4 and finding one to beat four times in Class 3, including the likes of Witnessimpact and Infinity Glory.

Now trained by Tiang Kim Choi, Pacific Flash started favourite in his last start in a Class 3 race over 1,300m, and after running in midfield, faded to finish last in the 10-horse race.

With Simon Dunderdale-trained stablemates Infinity Warrior and Infinity Glory all the rage, starting as first and second favourite, Pacific Flash went off at generous odds of $40 (on the Singapore tote) in the 1,200m race.

The son of Orpen jumped to the lead early, but Golden Sardine then took over with jockeyLaercio de Souzaeasing Pacific Flash to settle second on the rails, while Infinity Warrior, Emperor Taizong and Revolution were not far off.

Into the straight, Golden Sardine led with Infinity Warrior close in second spot and Revolution racing three-wide from the 800m.

Meanwhile, Pacific Flash had a dream run on the rails throughout, sitting just behind the leader coming to the straight.

Golden Sardine was still in front at the 200m but Pacific Flash surged to the front at the 150m and held on to win from a determined Revolution. Golden Nine came home strongly to finish third.

“I’m happy with the win,” said de Souza. “I’ve now ridden him three times for two wins and a second.”

Tiang said he tried to get to the bottom of Pacific Flash’s last run, but could only offer the trip as a possible excuse.

“He’s a very genuine horse,” said Tiang. “I can’t explain his poor performance last start other than that the distance (1,300m) might be beyond him.

“I hope he will win more races.”

Selangor Turf Club/Turfonline