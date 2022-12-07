Penalty unlikely to stop Shantastic

Race 1 (1,600m)

(10) SAARTJIE ran on well to finish fourth over 1,400m after a promising 1,200m debut. The filly could be third-time lucky.

(1) MISS NEW YORK has improved with every outing and was ahead of Saartjie last time with blinkers. She ought to make her presence felt with further improvement.

The well-bred (9) ILHA DA MAURICIA ran on well over a shorter trip in her last start. On pedigree, she should enjoy the step-up to this distance.

(2) FIELDS OF GREEN, (5) SUPREME DREAM, (6) RED KITE, (7) LOVE RULES and (8) FALLO ANCORA have earning potential.



Race 2 (1,200m)

The progressive (4) SHANTASTIC made a winning track debut in a similar contest over this trip last time. A five-point penalty is unlikely to prevent her from following up.

(7) RED SASH and (6) APOLLO MOON are held on that form but should get closer on 2.5kg and 5.5kg better terms respectively.

(5) HEAR MY VOICE acquitted herself well in her post-maiden outing. She should make her presence felt if building on that after a nine-week break.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) BLACKBERRY MALT has run two decent races in defeat this preparation. In similar form, he should make a bold bid on favourable weight terms.

(8) INCREDIBILL is closely matched with Blackberry Malt on the form of their recent meeting. In receipt of 2kg, he ought to be competitive.

(5) ROCKPOOL overcame a wide draw and ran on from a hopeless position to open his account over this trip on the winter course. On that evidence, the longer run-in should be to his liking.

(1) RUN FOR COVER and (2) NEVADA KING have more to do but are on the up and could have a say.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) SELUKWE was caught late over this trip two starts back. He followed up with a third over 2,000m. A return to the 1,600m trip should suit. The one to beat.

(8) HAWK CIRCLE and (13) CORONATION TIME were returning from a rest and gelding operation when staying on well for third and eighth over 1,400m last time. Both would have come on.(7) GREEN MANDARIN has shown ability in both starts and should make his presence felt, too, with improvement.



Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) GRANDI ORECCHIE made a pleasing Cape introduction from a wide draw. She ran on from a long way back to finish just out of the money over 1,600m. She ought to improve over the extra 400m with that run under her belt.

(10) LADY WRITER and (11) SUNLIT FROM HEAVEN are held on that form but are also likely to improve with the step-up to this distance. They are the main threats.

(3) DESTINED TO DANCE and (13) CHELSEA GARDEN could have finished closer last time and must be not ignored.



Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) BEERENBERG arrives in good form and would not be inconvenienced by the drop in distance. He should be competitive.

The speedy (6) ROYAL AUSSIE boasts solid form and is likely to feature prominently throughout.

KwaZulu-Natal raiders (10) CAPTAIN BOMBSHELL and (11) PROUD MASTER made pleasing Cape introductions over this track and trip. They should make their presence felt if building on those displays.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(13) ENSUING beat (3) CHEEKY LADDIE and (12) MR FROSTIE over this course and distance last time. The gelding will need to make some improvement to confirm that form off a two-point hike. His rivals appear slightly better off at the weights.

(9) QUANDARY was thrown into the deep end of a three-year-old sprint feature after winning his maiden at his penultimate start. The colt should fare better in this grade.