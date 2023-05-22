Poon ends lean spell with Sha Tin treble

Jockey Matthew Poon flashing the three-finger sign after Ka Ying Spirit gave him his treble at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Erasing the memories of a recent challenging spell, Matthew Poon posted his second treble of the season to take riding honours at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The day also saw John Size moving closer to a record 12th Hong Kong trainers’ championship with a double to take his tally to 63 wins.

Poon entered the meeting on a 38-ride winless streak, but immediately halted the bleak sequence aboard the Size-trained Speedy Fortune.

His mount swept to a three-length victory in the day’s opening event, the Class 4 Wheelchair Fencing Handicap over 1,200m.

Making the most of his opportunities, the 29-year-old also found the winner’s circle with the Chris So-trained all-the-way victor Pakistan Friend in the Class 4 Lawn Bowls Handicap over 1,800m.

He then steered the Danny Shum-trained Ka Ying Spirit to a tenacious victory in the Class 3 Tenpin Bowling Handicap over 1,000m.

Winless since Reve Parisien triumphed on April 23, Poon was asked by Shum to visit a temple before Sunday’s meeting as he sought to end the barren streak.

“I asked (Matthew) to go to the temple to pray for some good luck. He went on Saturday. Maybe the god helped him,” said Shum, as Poon advanced to his first treble since Oct 5, 2022, at Happy Valley.

Taking his tally to 19 wins for the season, Poon conceded the wait before his Sunday spree had been frustrating.

“It’s been a long time. In the second half of the season, I have a better connection with the horses. It’s great to get this result, but I still have to keep working hard,” he said.

“It hasn’t been easy because I’ve been a bit quiet recently, so it’s nice to get some winners.

“I’m grateful for the support from the trainers and owners and, hopefully, there’s more to come. All the horses ran well today and did a good job.”

Size collected his second winner when Tuchel enhanced his growing reputation by shouldering 134lb (60.9kg) to post a stirring win in Class 2 Para Sports Coach Handicap over 1,600m under Zac Purton. – HKJC