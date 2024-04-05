Queiroz holding an Ace in Group quest

Ace Of Diamonds (Krisna Thangamani) winning a Novice race (1,400m) on Nov 11. Bruno Queiroz finished second on Silo that day, but he will ride Ace Of Diamonds in the Group 3 Singapore 3YO Sprint (1,200m) on April 6.

Young Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz cannot complain with the way his first overseas stint has gone.

He hit the ground running with 28 winners from only 156 rides at his inaugural Singapore season in 2023, which he began only in July.

Unsurprisingly touted as champion material in 2024, he has lived up to the billing. He is tied with compatriot, five-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes on 24 winners, but sits on top of the pile on a countback for seconds.

But, with six months left before the last chapter of Singapore racing’s 182-year history is closed on Oct 5, there is one box still left unticked – a feature win at Kranji, the only racetrack he has ridden at outside Brazil.

A winner of several of his country’s elite races, mostly in Rio de Janeiro, including 14 at Group 1 level, the 22-year-old said it was not his be-all and end-all, but one could feel the itch, nonetheless.

“I’m very happy with the way things are going. I’m winning races and I’m leading with Manoel,” said Queiroz whose command of English has improved tremendously in the last few months.

“But I’d also like to win a Group race here before racing ends in October.

“I’ve ridden in about 10 feature races, and came close three times with three seconds. The closest was Dream Alliance’s second in last year’s Singapore Gold Cup.

“I thought I won when he hit the front, but Lim’s Kosciuszko came back; he’s a champion horse.

“I hope Ace Of Diamonds can give me my first Group win in Singapore. I know there are still 12 big races left, but it’d be nice to get it out of the way as soon as possible.

“I’d say Ace Of Diamonds may be the best chance I’ve had so far to win a Group race here.

“He’s a very good horse and he’s very well. I’m very confident he will run well tomorrow.”

With two seconds in as many rides, he has every reason to be bullish about Ricardo Le Grange’s ward’s chances in the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 6.

“At his last start (Feb 24), he ran second to a very good horse in Makin in a Class 3 race,” he said.

“That’s a very good reference form because Makin won two more races, one in Class 2. I think Makin will run well in the 4YO races.”

Queiroz said he could not tell if Ace Of Diamonds, a son of Swiss Ace, had not raced for six weeks.

“He won a trial last week (March 26) and he has come out even better after that trial,” he said.

“I galloped him with Strike Gold on Tuesday. It was an easy workout, he was nice and fresh.”

Le Grange’s second runner in the first three-year-old feature, Strike Gold, will be ridden by the other Brazilian hoop, Carlos Henrique.

Interestingly, Queiroz was aboard when the son of Iffraaj won a Novice race (1,200m) on Jan 14, but it was the South African handler’s prerogative to split the rides.

“Ricardo confirmed in January that Ace Of Diamonds was my 3YO ride until May,” said Queiroz.

“This horse can go to the other two 3YO races over 1,400m and 1,600m also, no problem.”

The second 3YO contest is the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on April 27, with the grand final the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) on May 18.

Other than Ace Of Diamonds, Queiroz holds a few other aces in the pack in that first April meeting.

“Lonhro Gold is my best chance. Renzo is dropping in class and you have to consider him,” he said.

“Big Max is also well, but the barrier’s no good. Same thing for Bransom, he’s been working well, but he has 59kg and is drawn wide.

“I’ve won only once for Stephen Gray, on February last year. It’d be nice to win one more for him before he leaves, maybe Bransom.”

Not only is the New Zealander the longest-standing expatriate trainer at Kranji since Michael Clements left in September, but he is also the last to call it quits from the pioneer batch of 19 trainers at Kranji’s launch in 2000.

After Gray, 59, bows out on April 27, he will continue his training career with his father Kevin back home at Palmerston North.

