Romantic Warrior can get trip

Romantic Warrior (James McDonald) bouncing back from two straight defeats to claim the Group 1 FWD Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,000m) on April 30. He ventures over the 2,400m of the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup for the first time on Sunday. PHOTO: AFP

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Chancheng Glory is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in sound form and with even luck, looks well placed to bag another victory and remain unbeaten.

3 Great Days was sound on debut and he can improve again. He has got his fair share of talent and is capable of showing it this weekend.

10 Gallant Valour finished second on debut. He has the scope to improve after that first-up effort.

5 Holy Lake has two runs under his belt. Not without a chance.

Race 2 (2,000m)

2 Packing Hurricane is chasing a hat-trick of wins. Recent runs should see him prove hard to beat.

4 Serangoon has mixed his form but does appear to have the potential. He is from the right stable and improvement is expected.

7 S J Tourbillon has claims. He has got his fair share of ability and remains a threat under this weight.

8 Total Power gets a handy claim and is racing well. Next in line.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Fingers Crossed has mixed his form but is showing glimpses of ability. Zac Purton hops up now and he can continue to improve in this grade. He just needs to offset the awkward draw.

7 The Good Deal is in form. A tidy winner two runs back.

9 Day Day Rich has the speed to offset the wide gate. Expect him to try that under Karis Teetan.

3 Sunshine Legendary can continue to improve. He won well two starts ago and that level of form holds him in good stead.

Race 4 (1,000m)

5 We Are Hero is chasing a third straight win. He is in superb form and looks well placed to continue his sparkling rise. This is his race to lose, especially over his preferred course and distance.

1 Nervous Witness is returning to form. He has the class on his day to really put this group away.

3 Whizz Kid should contest the early lead. He knows how to win over this course and distance.

2 Ping Hai Galaxy is consistent and commands respect.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Champion Instinct has done well. He looks set to keep it up, especially from an ideal draw under Michael Dee.

1 Moduleconstruction is nothing short of consistent. He is so, so close to a breakthrough success which could easily come.

3 Regency Bo Bo knows what it is all about. He gets a handy little claim for Matthew Poon, who knows the horse well.

9 Multidarling is a winner in waiting. This is a difficult contest but he is in with an opportunity.

Race 6 (1,400m)

4 Singapore Sunshine can continue to improve. He turned his form around last time out and does appear open to taking another step forward. Strong booking of Dee catches the eye.

1 Circuit Mighty is racing well and can improve under Purton.

9 Dragon Star continues to take steps forward. He just needs to offset a tricky gate.

5 Watch Buddy gets an ideal draw. He is showing plenty already and should prove competitive.

Race 7 (1,400m)

4 Simple Hedge is chasing back-to-back wins. Purton hops up and the inside draw should afford him every chance. Can go up in grade.

3 Blue Marlin has the class but will need to overcome a wide gate. He has a number of rating points still up his sleeve.

13 Chiu Chow Brother slots in light and has shown capabilities. The inside gate should see him do next to no work early doors.

5 Lost Child has the class and gets the right jockey. Next in line.

Race 8 (2,400m)

THE STANDARD CHARTERED CHAMPIONS & CHATER CUP

1 Romantic Warrior is the class runner of the field and he should be winning. The distance is a query, but his recent runs suggest that it is well within his grasp.

5 Panfield has won this race previously and should return to form with the prospects of a dry track.

6 Straight Arron keeps raising the bar and his ceiling is yet to be reached. He remains the wildcard.

7 Columbus County can stay all day. Will fight out the finish.

Race 9 (1,400m)

6 Flagship Warrior has shown his ability in the past. Inside draw should see him improve drastically after an inconclusive effort in the BMW Hong Kong Derby.

8 Erimo gets a handy weight relief and an ideal draw.

1 Red Lion knows how to win and is chasing his fourth win from his last five starts. He has plenty of points still up his sleeve. It is just a matter of overcoming the draw.

4 Atullibigeal mixes his form but this distance is one of his best.

Race 10 (1,200m)

5 Dancing Code can improve after a gallant second on debut. He gets an ideal draw and does appear open to drastic improvement.

1 Supreme Lucky continues to impress and just needs to overcome the wide barrier. Getting Purton in his corner is a big bonus.

7 Eighty Light Years grabbed fourth on debut. The inside gate is a plus and he can continue to take forward steps.

11 Shining Fortune slots in light and commands respect.

Race 11 (1,600m)

10 Podium did well to make ground from the tail of the field last time out. The wide gate will prove difficult to overcome, however, he is worth taking a chance on for the right trainer/jockey combination.

3 Helene Feeling has built an already imposing record. He can continue to make strides forward.

1 Ching is a two-time winner from his past three starts. He has the scope to make his presence felt even under the big weight.

8 Run Run Buddy is the pace in the race. Will take running down.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club