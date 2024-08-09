Saifudin has wild card in Sabah Ace

Sabah Ace (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) bringing up one of his six wins, which came in a Class 4 race over 1,200m at Kranji on Feb 4, 2023.I

The pairing of smart resuming galloper Sabah Ace with veteran jockey Saifudin Ismail may surprise a few, but not regular Kranji trackwatchers.

Those faithful early birds would have noticed the 56-year-old had been riding out more often for trainer David Kok in the last few weeks.

While the in-form handler could have still picked a more fashionable rider, such as Sabah Ace’s last-start winning partner Bernardo Pinheiro, for that comeback race in the $70,000 Class 3 Division 1 race (1,200m), he went with loyalty.

“Saifudin helps me a lot. He rides seven to eight horses every day,” said Kok.

“He’s ridden Sabah Ace at his two trials. It was only normal I booked him for this week’s race.”

With fewer jockeys left at Kranji owing to Singapore racing closing down on Oct 5, Kok had been struggling to find one to help with trackwork of late.

In Kok’s 16 years of training, Saifudin has never been one of his go-to jockeys. Blue Chip was the last of only four winning combinations on June 19, 2021.

The Malaysian jockey fitted the bill this time, even if the 250-odd race winner is not at his prime.

“After I rode one or two for David recently, he asked me if I could come help him with trackwork, and join his stables,” said Saifudin, who still has not opened his account in a season beset by injury earlier in the year.

“Things have been tough this year with the back injury (on Jan 6). I came back in April, but still haven’t won a race.

“With the horse population so low now, it’s even harder to get rides.

“I was riding for a few trainers, mostly for Mahadi Taib. So, I’m very happy David supports me now.”

Of his book of seven rides on Aug 11, six are from Kok, with Sabah Ace the best he has been thrown on for the Singaporean trainer, thus far.

“At the first trial, he took it easy as it was his first time after he bled,” said Saifudin.

“He was more settled at the second trial. I tested him and let him run to the line.

“I was quite happy with that. He’s come back good.”

Kok could for one detect some keenness in Sabah Ace’s demeanour at those final pre-comeback hit-outs.

Booking Saifudin was not just to repay him for his hard graft, but also to secure a safe pair of hands.

“Saifudin’s still got the fitness,” said Kok.

“Besides, Sabah Ace will be a bit fresh over 1,200m. I didn’t want a rider who’s too rough.

“More importantly, we want the horse to come back sound.”

Sabah Ace is returning from a bleeding attack suffered after his last-start win at his first 1,600m test in a Class 3 race on April 21.

That day, Kok was already dreaming of the three 4YO majors, including the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 21.

But his heart sank when he saw the red flaring nostrils at the winner’s box.

With the mandatory three-month ban for bleeding, he knew those Derby dreams were snuffed out there and then.

With only nine meetings left, Kok, who will relocate to Kuala Lumpur after the closure, has not plotted anything concrete, let alone ambitious, for the six-time winner by Swiss Ace.

He would have liked options over more ground given the last conclusive mile test, but will keep it short and sweet for now.

“At the time I was trying him for the Derby and I had to test him over the mile,” said Kok. “The maximum he can go is 1,600m.

“This is not a race that we have targeted for him. We couldn’t find suitable distances in Class 3.

“He’s come back good, though. I gave him a couple of easy trials, he’s ready to race.

“After that, he’ll run in a Class 3 race over 1,100m on Sept 1. I’ll keep him to shorter distances for now.”

With time and options running out, the Royal Sabah Turf Club-owned gelding may have a better shot at more ground across the Causeway.

However, that is one bridge his current jockey is unlikely to cross himself when he gets to it.

“I haven’t really decided yet, but most probably, I’ll retire after it’s all over here,” said Saifudin.

“For now, I just enjoy riding. I like to keep myself fit, and the momentum going – if I rest, I get more tired.

“Now that I get more rides, I hope I can ride one winner before they close shop.”

