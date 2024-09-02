Saifudin not forgotten by ‘Big Boss’ and family

Veteran jockey Saifudin Ismail celebrating his Kranji race-to-race double on Pacific Sonic with wife Saleena Lim (left), eldest son Shammel and the latter's girlfriend Nasuha on Sept 1.

The only link Saleena Lim has ever had with horse racing is her husband of 24 years, jockey Saifudin Ismail.

The housewife was too busy raising four boys to bother getting her head wrapped around racecards and snaffle bits.

Of course, she was still supportive of his passion for that unique and niche job of his, even if it is the only one in the world where an ambulance tails you.

The pious couple would pray every day, especially for the safe return home of a beloved spouse, but also for a devoted father and sole breadwinner after each race day.

At best, Lim had a say in keeping him hale and hearty and shipshape.

A natural lightweight, Saifudin never had any weight issues, walking around at 51kg wringing wet.

But at 56, wear and tear creeps in, and that is where Madam Lim – or the “big boss” as Saifudin teasingly refers to her – plays a big part.

“It’s a tough and demanding job, very physical. I look after his diet, make sure he eats well, not too much as a jockey’s weight is important,” she said.

“It’s not easy to stay fit and strong as he gets older. I give him vitamins and essence of chicken.”

Unfortunately, like the majority of jockeys, Saifudin has not been able to avoid injury – a common occupational hazard for those tiny men atop 500kg beasts thundering around at 65kmh.

As the loving and dutiful wife, Lim, 47, would straight away wear another hat on top of the dietician’s: that of a nurse.

“When he had his back injury in trackwork (fall from Bravo Kid), just after the first day of racing this season, I had to look after him as he can be quite stubborn,” she said.

“I remember he was still in hospital, and he Whatsapped me a photo he took of himself going to the toilet on his own, when he was supposed to be bedridden.

“I scolded him, but that’s him. He cannot lie still and wants to get better quickly – I then give him even more essence of chicken.”

At one stage, the Penang-born jockey – who is a Singapore permanent resident like his family – contemplated hanging up his boots while going through his two-month recovery.

With Singapore racing closing on Oct 5 and dwindling rides, both in terms of quantity and quality, that close shave where he was lucky to escape with a back injury made him reassess the risks versus the now very short-term job benefits.

Some jockeys’ wives would then step in for the final “casting vote”, but not Lim.

“My husband knows his body better. He loves his job and he decided to continue – and I respected his wish,” she said.

“He even got offers to ride in Malaysia after Oct 5. He hasn’t decided yet, he’s a bit tired, we’ll see.”

While Lim did go to the races on the odd occasion in the past, she has decided to not just wish Saifudin “good luck” at the door any more.

The last days of Singapore racing coupled with, paradoxically, his “better opportunities” during that final countdown, are the reasons she had left their Woodlands home to be a railside spectator at Kranji lately.

On Sept 1, she was seen happily leading in Saifudin aboard not one but two winners alongside eldest son Shammel and his girlfriend Nasuha – Don’t Forget Boss ($63) and Pacific Sonic ($99), back-to-back in Races 3 and 4.

“I plan to support him every week till the last day. We’ve already booked our tickets for Oct 5, my other sons will also be here then,” she said.

“He’s getting better rides these days, big thanks to David Kok (Don’t Forget Boss’s trainer) for his support. Today, he had nine rides from 10 races, which is a lot more than before (two or three rides).

“I thought he had a few good chances, and it’s great he won two. But how I wished he had that good run earlier, and not now when it’ll be over soon.”

Saifudin said he could not remember his last double, but he was selling himself short. The last brace was as recently as Nov 26, 2022 with Hamama (now SG Sixty-One) and Moongate Star (now Atlante Legend), his second that year after Revolution and Twelfth Night in May.

“I don’t remember my last double, to be honest,” said Saifudin, whose 2024 tally still stood at ground zero before Don’t Forget Boss’ previous win on Aug 11.

“Of the two, I was more confident with Don’t Forget Boss as I won on him last start. I know how to ride him – wake him up from the 600m and take him to the outside where there is more space.

“Pacific Sonic was my first win for (trainer Tan) Kah Soon. I was worried about his weight (59kg) and bad barrier (12).

“He has long strides. When he got to the front, I was worried someone would come from behind, but he kept going.”

Wielding the whip in his Australian windmill style to winning effect, Saifudin gave his younger rivals another riding lesson.

On their way back home, there is every chance Lim stopped by the supermarket to stock up on more essence of chicken.

manyan@sph.com.sg