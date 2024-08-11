Saltoro downs big bro in Lim’s 1-2

An epic battle between stable companions and arguably, Singapore's two best horses, in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11 goes the way of Lim's Saltoro (Wong Chin Chuen, yellow cap) by a nose over Lim's Kosciuszko (Marc Lerner).

The end of Singapore racing is nigh, but trainer Daniel Meagher’s and the Lim’s Stable’s outrageous Group 1 dominance in the last three seasons showed no signs of letting up on Aug 11, even if the juggernaut came with a twist this time.

Those ubiquitous blue and yellow stars again hogged the podium finish of the $300,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m), including the two highest steps to boot.

But not quite in the order the vast majority of racegoers, including Meagher himself, had predicted.

The undisputed champion and overwhelming $6 favourite Lim’s Kosciuszko came with a late lunge but could not conquer stablemate and $26 second-elect Lim’s Saltoro.

The photo finish showed that it was the “wingman” who hung on by a nose.

In such situations where two stablemates finish locked together, trainers would normally be happy whichever way the verdict went, so long as the win is theirs.

In this case, Meagher was even guaranteed of having his name etched on the Raffles Cup honour roll for a record fourth time.

Any preference for either would be akin to asking a parent for his or her favourite child.

But the Australian’s glazed-over eyes at the winner’s stall somehow betrayed an innermost sentiment he might have wished for the chisel to engrave the longer Polish-sounding name instead.

“Kosi got beat. He didn’t deserve to get beat,” he said.

The now-15-Group 1 winner (all with the Lim’s Stable) said he had played out many scenarios in his mind, but they invariably led to a 10th Group 1 from Lim’s Kosciuszko in the all-blue corner.

In the blue-and-yellow corner (to indicate the No. 2 seed), Lim’s Saltoro, the heir apparent who scored his first Group 1 win in the Singapore Derby three weeks ago on July 21, was no slouch.

However, on weights and measures, the crown prince dethroning the king at weight-for-age (WFA) was unfathomable.

Besides being two years apart, the two horses also sat 12 wins and eight Group 1 wins apart. More pointedly, Lim’s Saltoro, for all of his rising star status, still trailed Lim’s Kosciuszko by 31 points on ratings (90 v 121).

The most salient reference race had to be Lim’s Saltoro’s only defeat in 10 previous starts at the hands of Lim’s Kosciuszko himself, in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on April 21.

Receiving 7.5kg from his illustrious stablemate in the handicap race, he ran out of his skin, but was ultimately denied by a short head.

As stunned as Meagher visibly was by Lim’s Saltoro throwing all these calculations out the window, he was not taking anything away from the Shamexpress five-year-old and his incredible pluck.

“I have to admit it was something I thought could happen, but I still thought Saltoro couldn’t beat Kosi at level weights,” he said.

“But you can’t underestimate Saltoro. Every time we’ve done that, he just goes out and wins.

“He’s so tough, he just wants to win. He’s a wonderful horse.

“But both are great horses and superstars. I’m lucky to train both.

“I’m proud of the boys. I’m also very emotional because it’s the end of Singapore races soon.”

It was not just Meagher feeling that sense of achievement interwoven with the finality of Singapore racing’s doomsday on Oct 5.

The stirring win in a slick 1min 34.03sec for the mile on the short course also gave Malaysian jockey Wong Chin Chuen a third Raffles Cup (first two won on Lim’s Kosciuszko) at his first day back. He joins an elite band of three jockeys to boast the same record – Kim Clapperton, Saimee Jumaat and Michael Rodd.

“I’m very happy I’ve won my third Raffles Cup and for one last time,” said Wong, who cut short his successful Korean stint to ride at the last two months left at Kranji.

“The horse was a bit tricky at the 800m when he came off the bridle.

“But once he pricked his ears, he got going again, and was strong to the line. I must thank Marc (Lerner), who shared a lot on this horse’s character.”

Meagher’s tinge of sadness was not solely within equine realms, but human, too.

Lerner is the No. 1 jockey for both Lim’s horses, but, obviously, could not ride both. The Frenchman might have pulled the wrong rein, but it was certainly not through a wrong judgment call.

“Marc rode a fantastic race. I feel for him as he’s ridden both horses,” said Meagher.

“Kosi ran great, but I think the two weeks between runs were too quick. It’s the first time he’s done that since 2022.

“The QEII Cup in four weeks and the 1,800m will suit him better. He’s looking for more ground now.”

Kranji may be reaching the end of the road, but the rematch in the penultimate feature race, the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7, should be another mouth-watering cliffhanger.

