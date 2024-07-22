Schiller makes Kranji pitstop visit count

Jockey Tyler Schiller and trainer Daniel Meagher combining for the first-time visiting Sydney rider's only win aboard Always Together at Kranji on July 21.

Sydney jockey Tyler Schiller may not have had the right tools to deliver at his main Kranji mission, but neither did he go home empty-handed.

While his ride Galaxy Bar for trainer Steven Burridge was simply outclassed by Lim’s Saltoro in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m), the 25-year-old enjoyed better luck aboard Always Together six races earlier in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m).

If Always Together’s odds as the $110 rank-outsider in the small six-horse field reflected the lack of confidence about his winning chances, Schiller’s handling would have done little to garner more friends.

Bustled up early to stride one length clear of even-money favourite King Of Sixty-One (Bruno Queiroz), but one off the rails, Always Together would likely be left a sitting duck in the home straight.

As predicted, King Of Sixty-One, a noted front runner, reclaimed his dictating role upon straightening, but to everybody’s surprise, Always Together was not a spent force yet.

With the other backmarkers not cutting much ice, the Shalaa four-year-old was proving to be the only thorn in the first-elect’s side at either end of the race.

Queiroz pulled out all the stops, but his Australian counterpart had the last say, even if that ride would probably not be used as reference material in many apprentice jockeys’ schools.

Always Together held King Of Sixty-One at bay by ½-length with the consistent So Hi Class (Koh Teck Huat) sticking on for third place another 1¼ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 21.66sec for the 1,400m on the short course.

Fresh off a riding double at Rosehill to cement his fourth place in the Sydney jockeys’ premiership on 66 winners, Schiller was certainly glad he accepted Burridge’s invitation to Singapore.

“This place is lovely, the scenery is fantastic. There’s also a bigger crowd than in Sydney,” he said after his win.

“I landed in Singapore this morning at 6am. The humidity is tough, but I’m sure it’s good for the locals.”

It was not only Schiller’s sweat pores that widened, but also a racing network hitherto confined to only Australia.

“It was (ex-Kranji jockey) Danny Beasley who told me about Daniel Meagher, and got me to ride a few horses for him. He’s a good trainer,” said Schiller, who was at his first overseas stint.

A winner of around 600 races in Singapore, Beasley recently hung up his boots, but still calls his good mate very often.

“Danny rang me three weeks ago and told me Tyler was coming to Singapore. He used to share the same riding manager as Tyler,” said Meagher.

“Danny gave me a very good wrap on him, not just as a jockey but as a person, plus he is also a lightweight.”

It is precisely the differential in weight between Always Together (53.5kg) and King Of Sixty-One (58.5kg) that gave Schiller the gumption to take on the favourite early.

“The horse was very tough and brave even if he was up in class,” said Schiller.

“He was tough at his last run, and the favourite was up in weights. With my horse’s light weight, we put a bit of pressure on him.

“We didn’t expect he would be so prominent. The blinkers also helped.”

Meagher eventually went on to bag his biggest haul in nine years of training at Kranji – and in this final season before the curtain comes down on Oct 5.

Besides Always Together, Sweet N Sour (Bernardo Pinheiro, $39), Pacific Beauty (Jerlyn Seow, $65) and Lim’s Saltoro (Marc Lerner, $10) – who gave Meagher his second Group 1 Singapore Derby – also scored towards the Australian’s first four-timer.

In five other rides, Schiller was able to muster a second place (Lim’s Smythe) and two fourths (Hasten and Stop The Water).

The other one-day visitor and fellow Australian Hugh Bowman was not to be outdone. He also missed out on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Lightning Strike (fifth) in the Derby, but struck at his third and last ride on Te Akau Ben ($24) for Donna Logan in the last race.

“It was good to be here for this last Derby,” said the Hong Kong-based jockey who won three races at Kranji before, including the 2023 Singapore Derby with Golden Monkey for Fitzsimmons.

“It was a great experience last year when I came for the same connections, but it wasn’t to be this year.

“I’d love to come back, but I don’t think it’ll happen. Hong Kong races will be back by the time the last three big races come up here.”

