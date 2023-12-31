Seow hangs on to make history

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow returning victorious on Roda Robot, the first leg of her first four-timer at Kranji on Dec 9. She rounded her 2023 season with 14 winners. The horse is led by trainer Jason Ong.

In the end, Jerlyn Seow did not have to wield a whip or coax a 500kg beast through a needlehole gap to enter the history books.

She did not even have to lift a finger – her feet up, maybe. She did it from the comfort of her living room sofa.

On Dec 30, Seow became Singapore’s first female champion apprentice jockey without the cut and thrust of a three-cornered stoush on the battlefield.

But to the 30-year-old, the way to skin a cat did not matter, but the bottom line did. She was a champion – finally.

“This means a lot to me because I’ve been trying so hard to become champion since last year. I wanted it so badly,” she said.

“I knew it was quite tough for either Jamil (Sarwi) or Rozlan (Nazam) to ride three winners, let alone four today, but I was still a bit nervous. I’m at ease now.”

The duo were the only two who could spoil her party heading into Singapore’s final meeting on Dec 30.

Seow had to sit out the last two meetings of the 2023 season through a careless riding suspension.

But a career-best four-timer could not have landed at a freakishly better time at her last day on Dec 9.

The big haul saw her leapfrog leader Rozlan to establish a three-win lead.

The question on everybody’s lips was whether it was a safe-enough buffer.

In a spirit of fair play and benevolence, various trainers booked the two challengers more than usual at the Dec 17 and 30 meetings.

But the support was probably more in terms of quantity than quality.

In her Canberra HDB flat, Seow probably sat on the edge of her sofa only twice – when Jamil won on Gun to tie with Rozlan on 11 winners at the first round, and when he got within two wins of her with China Pearl at the next.

Once in pole position, following a brace on Dec 2, Rozlan flattered to deceive. He returned a blank scoresheet on both days.

By Singapore’s third-last race of the year, Seow could finally exult when she saw Jamil’s mount Rocky fade in the straight.

Mathematically, Donna Logan’s apprentice could not catch Seow any more, even if he were to win the last two on Gun and Aftermath. A tie would still see Seow crowned on a countback for seconds.

Rozlan was already eliminated by Race 8, after Gold Legend ran last. Even a perfect score from his last three rides would prove too little too late.

“I was on point about China Pearl being one of Jamil’s better chances today, but I wasn’t that worried,” said Seow.

“By the time he had only a few rides left, I knew it’d be hard for him to catch me.”

Seow has snuck into a small chapter of the rich history of Singapore racing, with the epilogue only a few pages away. The Singapore Turf Club will stage its last races on Oct 5, 2024.

But to her, the title, regardless of gender, mattered more than breaking any glass ceiling.

“Of course, I’m proud to become the first female Singapore champion apprentice. But, more than anything else, I wanted it for myself,” she said.

“It’s because I came into racing with no experience. I didn’t know any trainers, owners or jockeys, nobody.

“I started from scratch, even failed to get into the STAR (Singapore Training Academy for Racing) programme, got injured, but I’ve kept working hard, and here I am today.

“But it’s not only my effort. I wouldn’t have done it without all the trainers and owners’ support.”

The main pillar of support was, of course, her master, Stephen Crutchley.

The New Zealander enjoyed a good day with a double – Seamlessly and Silo – to round up his tally to 14 winners, but he was keener to talk about his apprentice.

“We’ve worked together to make it happen for Jerlyn. We gave her the best rides, like Silo at her last day, and she won four,” he said.

“All year, I’ve actually planned her rides to give her the best chance at the champion apprentice title.

“We’ve pulled it off, but she should get all the credit. She’s a hard worker and she fully deserves it.”

Seow’s fan base goes beyond Singapore. Gus Clutterbuck, her former master Mark Walker’s ex-assistant trainer, was the first to congratulate her.

“Gus called me shortly after Race 10 when he knew I could not be caught any more,” she said.

“He and (wife) Karen watched the races all the way from New Zealand. They were both so excited I won.

“My mum and dad also watched the races from Jurong where I grew up and have a few fans. They probably made some noise.

“There’s no big party yet, but I did go to Jason Ong’s stable after the races. The staff and jockeys threw a surprise party to celebrate his champion trainer title, and mine at the same time.”

