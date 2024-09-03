Sept 4 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) NAUTICAL LANDING has been in the money at her last four starts, including two seconds over course and trip. Strong claims. Stablemate (5) HER ROYALTY steps up to the mile after a close-up second on the turf last time.

(8) JET LAVISH has the widest draw but her best recent effort has been on the Poly.

(3) FEATHER DANCER was expected to do much better than her last start but she steps up to a mile and should see it out comfortably.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) ALWAYS SHINING is long overdue, having missed a cheque only once in eight starts. He was touched off over a mile on the turf last time. Can go one better.

(7) THE OCTAGON showed up well trying the mile the first time for Alec Laird. Each-way claims.

(9) NATIONAL AWARD showed good improvement when going over a mile last time. He tries the Poly for the first time.

(6) DEPUTY CHIEF was a distant second last run. It was a field short of depth but that was only his second start. Can improve further.

Race 3 (1,700m)

Dean Kannemeyer has two lively runners in (3) SPELLING BEE, who was narrowly beaten last time, and (5) ROYAL SWAN MASTER, who has shown that he can handle the synthetic surface. The latter also gets first-time blinkers.

(1) OFFICER IN COMMAND is 2.5kg worse off with Spelling Bee on their last encounter as Mike de Kock’s gelding was a winner last time. He has the best draw.

(4) DOWN BY THE RIVER is also better off in the weights with Officer In Command on their last meeting, where he was a length behind and is now 2kg better off.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) MISS PAGET has won her last two over course and distance and takes a jump in class. She still looks to be ahead of the handicappers, with only 52kg to shoulder.

(2) ZINIKELE ran a little below form when sent out favourite at her last start. Her last win was over course and distance but she has to give Miss Paget 9kg.

(8) PERILLA won well over the distance on the turf last time. Can handle the switch in surface.

(6) RED ROSES TOO is 1kg better off with Perilla on their last meeting for a length beating.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) AVERNIAN GODDESS finally made it out of the second box with a comfortable maiden win last time. The switch to the Poly may have been what did the trick.

(5) MAGICAL VIEW makes her Poly debut but has shown up well in two starts since her maiden win.

(6) BEAUTIFUL RANIA was outclassed in the Golden Slipper but still ran well below what she is capable off. She shed her maiden over this trip.

(7) GREEN VALKYRIE has been much improved in blinkers and has run two good races on the Poly. Include in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) IRISH LUCK has dropped to a more competitive mark as he showed when a close-up second over course and trip last time.

However, he still gives weight to all, including seven-time winner (4) KNIGHT WARRIOR and five-time winner (1) BALLY MAGIC. Both veterans are accomplished over the course and distance.

Front-runner (6) PORFIRIO goes well on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) COIN SPINNER has always been useful but is now dropping in the ratings. He has been racing in top company and Tony Rivalland appears to have found the ideal race for his charge.

(9) DIANI has drawn a touch wide but he ran a cracker to beat The Grey King last time. He is at home on the Poly over this trip.

(2) WINTER WAVES is a Poly specialist, with his last two wins coming on this surface. He jumps in class but shoulders only 53.5kg.

(7) PROUD MASTER was a narrow winner over course and distance last time. Respect.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) PHAKA IMALI is down in class and his last win was over course and distance. The son of Var could make it for his fifth win for the Hollywood Syndicate.

(5) HIPPOCRATES has been in good form over course and trip and almost caused a boilover when a close-up second. He is down in class from that run.

Veteran (6) BRASS BELL is seldom far off the money and gets first-time blinkers.

(4) MASTERBLING took advantage of a drop in class and blinkers back on when winning comfortably last start. Each-way claims.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) PANTEA has been knocking on the door. She has shown her best recent form on the Poly and, from a plum draw, should make her presence felt.

(3) PRANKSTER steps up in trip but has been in good form in blinkers. Each-way claims.

(11) PERFECT TRUST has the widest draw to contend with but has been consistently in the shake-up at recent outings. The mare goes well over this trip.

(8) SWISS PARADISE got the better of (4) BEADED GOWN last time but both look to have claims in a wide open affair.