Shang Chi hard to overcome

Shang Chi winning his last start easily three weeks ago with jockey Jake Bayliss astride. The combination is set to follow up in another Class 4 Division 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m at Kranji tomorrow.

Like his Marvel Comics superhero character, Shang Chi should execute another fatal chop on his rivals tomorrow in the final event, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Trainer Shane Baertshiger’s four-year-old Australian-bred won so easily three weeks ago that the 2.5kg penalty is unlikely to worry him against a similar type of field.

If anything, the bay gelding owned by Kwok Chun Wai looks destined for better things based on his progress since making his debut on March 19.

The handsome son of Dissident and Ming Zhi Cosmos has shown his consistency, having had two wins and two thirds from just five starts.

He ran a creditable third first-up, coming from second-last to finish only 2.25 lengths behind the promising Blazing Kid over 1,200m on turf.

That set him up to score in another Open Maiden event just two weeks later over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Ridden by jockey Matthew Kellady, he romped home by 3.5 lengths, although his winning time (1min 06.22sec) was not that fast.

His subsequent third to No More Delay in a strong Novice event over the Poly 1,200m was good.

Then came his only unplaced effort, a ninth after being checked, before his fantastic last-start showing in another Class 4 race.

That day, June 18, jockey Jake Bayliss rode him a treat.

Drawn the outer-most in Gate 10, he urged Shang Chi to take a good position in third, behind Griffin and Rocketship.

He improved to second as Griffin set a relatively fast 23.88sec for the first 400m. Bayliss just sat behind.

He got Shang Chi to quicken turning for home and his mount was already in front on straightening.

From there, he kept Shang Chi going strongly to beat the late-closing The Shadow by a neat length.

His winning time, 1min 11.47sec, was respectable.

Shang Chi has thrived further after his victory.

On Tuesday morning, he galloped earnestly over 600m in 38.4sec with Bayliss astride.

Baertschiger, who scored a double with Summer Wind and From The Navy last week, was rapt with Shang Chi’s improvement.

“He has worked great since his win,” he said.

“We were forced to ride him out of his comfort zone last start, drawn out in 10. He’s better with a seat, so from barrier 5 this week, he should get the run of the race.

“Paletas and Revolution are the two to beat.”

Incidentally, Paletas (will benefit from apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat’s 4kg claim) and Revolution (Poly 1,200m lover who has struck form again) are my second and third choices.

In the day’s main event – the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m), it should be a rematch between Group 3 Sprint Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) winner Golden Monkey and the runner-up Silent Is Gold.

On his 3.25-length success, Golden Monkey should still have the edge. But Silent Is Gold will not give up without a brave fight.