Speedy Missile firing up

The Donna Logan-trained Speedy Missile (No. 2) finishing strongly in his last start on June 11 for second behind From The Navy. Both horses are set to score in their respective races at Kranji this afternoon.

Speedy Missile, who found one to beat in his last three starts, deserves to snap his unlucky chain for his fourth success from 25 starts.

The Donna Logan-trained five-year-old Australian-bred gets his best chance to do it today in Race 4, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 event over 1,200m on turf.

He ticks a lot of boxes.

He stands out in the eight-horse field and has drawn the inner-most barrier.

Furthermore, his connections have nominated the stable’s apprentice jockey, Yusoff Fadzli, for his 3kg allowance.

It is, indeed, a wise move to bring Speedy Missile’s weight down – from 57kg to 54kg. This will enhance his chances.

The other factor, probably the most significant, which led me to make him my best bet for the second time is his final gallop on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by the stable’s other rider, champion apprentice-cum-jockey Hakim Kamaruddin, Speedy Missile finished with plenty in hand after running 600m on the right-handed Track 6 in 41.4sec. He pulled up wanting more. He was as fit as a fiddle.

With so many positives, there is no reason to believe Speedy Missile could miss his target today.

At his last start on June 11, I also made him my best bet under the headline “Speedy Missile locks on target”. But it just was not his day.

He was slow into stride and was bumped shortly after.

He then had to race wide, covering extra ground.

As expected, he rattled home in his customary style but the bird had flown.

The in-form From The Navy had reached the winning post first by 3/4 lengths.

There is no horse like From The Navy this afternoon, so Speedy Missile should hit his fourth target for Fairdeal & Ronald Lau Stable.

He just has to jump on terms with the rest and bide his time until it is time for Yusoff to unleash him.

Hopefully, the small field will not cause any traffic for him to get that unimpeded run.

Trainer Leslie Khoo’s Unconquered looks the pace influence and should set the right tempo for the equine missile to hit the target for that deserving victory.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained From The Navy has thrived, too.

He dashed over 600m impressively in 38.4sec with his winning jockey, Mohd Zaki, astride in his hit-out.

He stands a top chance in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 event over 1,200m on turf in Race 8.

The 21/2kg penalty to 58kg should not stop the five-year-old Australian-bred from scoring again. After all, he is a big horse, weighing 564kg in his last start.

Before leading throughout last time, he had another all-the-way triumph and a 1/2-length second over the course and distance.

This could mean only one thing: From The Navy is flying.

It will take a good horse to gun him down today.

Among his eight rivals, probably topweight Webster and I Am Sacred can give him a run for his money.