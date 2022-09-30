Stern warning from Lord Justice

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow cruising to victory on the David Kok-trained Lord Justice in the second of three trials at Kranji on Thursday morning.

He may already be an eight-year-old and a two-time bleeder, but Lord Justice has been a revelation for trainer David Kok.

After taking over from fellow Kranji trainer Stephen Gray, Kok has enjoyed a first-up second and a hat-trick in as many starts from the Turf Bloodstock Sabah Stable-owned New Zealand-bred.

Under Gray, the bay gelding raced 16 times for a win, a second and three thirds.

He bled in his last start (March 14, 2021) for the Kiwi trainer before Kok took over the horse.

Kok took his time and spaced Lord Justice’s runs to get the desired results.

Back from another short break, Lord Justice has given his happy connections bright hopes of making it four off the reel.

At the trials on Thursday morning, Lord Justice captivated by scoring impressively in the second of three Polytrack 1,000m trials.

His time, 60.74 seconds, was the quickest and he finished with plenty in hand.

Ridden by apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, he was the first to break from the stalls but allowed the Kuah Cheng Tee-trained Winning Spirit to play the rabbit’s role.

Jockey Bernardo Pinheiro took Winning Spirit to lead past the 600m mark by two easy lengths.

The Michael Clements-trained Greatham Girl (apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat) was third, slightly over a length away.

A big gap behind came the Richard Lim-trained and ridden Crown Gift, who headed the rest.

Winning Spirit was three lengths clear on straightening. But Seow still kept Lord Justice on a nice hold. Ibrahim already started pushing Greatham Girl.

With only a slight click at the 200m mark, Lord Justice responded to carry Seow to the front with 100m to go.

He crossed the line first by 3/4 lengths from the hard-ridden Greatham Girl. Winning Spirit finished third, a head away.

Kok and Seow were naturally pleased with Lord Justice’s impressive victory. This was in stark contrast to his last-of-eight finish in his preceding trial on Sept 15.

“That day, he had a quiet trial. But, this morning, he trialled very well. When Jerlyn gave him a click at the 200m, he just went on to win easily,” said Kok.

Seow, who resumed riding on Sept 24 after missing four race meetings for careless-riding offences and some time off, liked the way Lord Justice moved.

“Yeah, he’s a good horse that knows what he is doing – and doing it well. A very nice big-striding horse,” she said.

“It was a soft trial for him to keep fit. I’m very grateful to David for the opportunity to ride this horse.”

Kok is capitalising on Seow’s 3kg allowance for Lord Justice in a Class 3 assignment over the Poly 1,100m on Oct 8.

“The horse is fit, tip-top now. But it will be his first time in Class 3, so I want to make sure he gets a light weight,” he said.

“This will give him a better chance. Hopefully, he can win another race for his Sabah owners.”

Lord Justice’s first run under Kok yielded a second placing in Class 4 on Aug 22, 2021.

He won second-up on Sept 18, 2021, in Class 5 but bled again.

A nine-month spell ensued. He resumed on June 11, 2022, and defied a promotion to score by 3½ lengths.

He achieved his hat-trick by 31/4 lengths on Aug 7, also in Class 4.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Dream Alliance is another to follow. He took the last trial with his big spurt under Manoel Nunes.

“He was good. He will run in the Open Maiden over 1,400m next week,” said Fitzsimmons.