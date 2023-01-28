Stick with Romantic Warrior

James McDonald driving Romantic Warrior to a stellar win in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Dec 11. McDonald was warming up the saddle for regular partner Karis Teetan, who takes the ride in the Group 1 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) on Sunday.

Race 1 (1,650m)

9 Run Run Good is unlucky not to be a winner already. He has done well so far even without winning and a return to this course and distance may spark sharp improvement. His first-up third placing bodes well for this contest.

1 Lucky Victor is expected to cross and try to lead throughout. He will take catching.

5 Jubilation returns to the dirt which he always runs well on. Strong booking of Zac Purton is noteworthy.

14 Speed Force mixes his form but Silvestre de Sousa can ensure his chance, especially under a light weight.



Race 2 (1,650m)

3 Spangle Fortune should relish the drop in grade. His best form overseas came on the Polytrack in France and he is expected to improve sharply, making his debut on the dirt in Hong Kong.

9 Peak To Peak knows how to perform consistently. He draws well and is favoured for Frankie Lor.

2 Skyey Supreme is the likely leader. Expect him to roll forward and, if he remains unchallenged, it would not surprise to see him prove very difficult to reel in.

4 All Joyful is worth an each-way ticket. He can improve sharply.



Race 3 (1,200m)

8 Eason can turn it around here. The step back in trip is more than suitable and chances are he uses the inside draw to roll forward and press for the lead under a light weight. One to beat.

7 Beauty Tycoon is chasing a fourth win from his last five starts. He is still improving and it would not surprise to see him take another step forward here.

1 Ima Single Man is holding his condition and gets 4½ kg taken off with Angus Chung’s booking.

5 Power Koepp is doing everything right. Keep safe.



Race 4 (1,200m)

13 Double Show is consistent albeit without registering a win yet. Still he gets another chance and can improve, following his latest effort which saw him travel wide and without cover.

5 Goal Oriented was hardly given a chance on debut in a race that saw the field strung out. He is worth an each-way ticket.

6 Happy For All caught the eye in a recent trial and he must be kept safe with James McDonald hopping up.

4 Further Forward clearly has the necessary ability with Purton booked to ride.



Race 5 (1,650m)

9 Royal Bomb can mix his form at times. He has had several difficult runs this term but the good gate and booking of Jamie Kah will ensure he gets every chance. He can win.

1 Handsome Twelve has a significant class edge over his rivals. He has turned into a dominant force on the dirt and he may well bounce back following his latest effort.

2 True Legend is expected to roll forward and lead. Expect him to take running down from out in front.

13 Beauty Champ is after back-to-back wins. Next best.



Race 6 (1,000m)

10 I Give is steadily coming to hand and chances are he was allowed to press forward by his connections. He has a bit of class and the addition of pacifiers should suit.

4 Innoconstruction surprised on debut with his slashing second. Purton hops on and a repeat of that effort will see him go close.

3 Cheval Valiant gets his shot.

5 Juneau Flash catches the eye. He has the right experience to improve and his pairing with Ryan Moore is a big plus.



Race 7 (1,600m) THE STEWARDS’ CUP

2 Romantic Warrior was devastating last start over 2,000m in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup. Not expecting the step back in trip to pose much of a threat, although, perhaps the race map and tempo could challenge him. One to beat.

4 Waikuku always comes good at this time of the season. He is worth taking an each-way ticket on at a big price.

1 Golden Sixty is still brilliant and could easily pinch this one.

3 California Spangle is the likely leader and will remain there a while. Tough race overall.



Race 8 (1,400m)

7 Courier Marvel steps out for his second start. This is not an overly strong race and his debut effort will have done his experience a world of good. Prepared to take a chance on him, especially as he pairs with Alexis Badel.

10 Indigenous Realm can mix his form at times, but has the class when required.

4 Beauty Mission pairs favourably with McDonald. He is so close to a first win.

3 Good News can bounce back. He is much better than what his last-start effort suggests.



Race 9 (1,600m) THE HONG KONG CLASSIC MILE

Challenging Hong Kong Classic Mile to kick off the Four-Year-Old Classic Series. Siding with 10 Tuchel who was impressive last start in Class 2 when travelling wide without cover before winning. Expect him to be over the odds.

2 Keefy just keeps on turning up. He will do the same and give this race a big shake.

9 Viva Chaleur has the ability and should be finishing fast once more.

3 Packing Treadmill will put himself on the speed. Purton hops up and this horse has ability to win and must not be underestimated.



Race 10 (1,400m)

7 Stunning Impact is holding his form and he looks well placed. He was caught too far back last time out but to his credit, he managed to close off with merit. One to beat.

1 Amazing Victory has both consistency and the ability to win on his side. Bears close watching on Purton’s booking.

6 Copartner Ambition is racing well and has claims. The 4½kg dip in weight with the apprentice aboard holds him in good stead once more.

10 Parterre mixes his form but does have a bit of ability. Keep safe.

(Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club