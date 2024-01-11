Street Of Dreams raring to go again

Street Of Dreams (Manoel Nunes) getting up under his own steam on the outside to beat Fame Star (Jerlyn Seow) in Trial 2 at Kranji on Jan 11.

The stage is set for the rejuvenated six-wins-in-a-row hero Street Of Dreams to return to the winning list at Kranji.

The Steven Burridge-trained five-year-old Australian-bred is good to go again, after overcoming his wind and high-suspensory issues during his seven-month break.

His last race was in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 20, 2023, following his sixth straight success on March 4.

After racing midfield with Ronnie Stewart astride, he weakened to finish ninth to Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Stewart saidStreet Of Dreams travelled well but did not respond when asked. His mount was found to be lame off-fore and had respiratory disease.

Given plenty of time and tender loving care by Burridge and his team, the strong bay gelding has been well reconditioned to resume racing on Jan 20.

After such a long layoff, he has had three trials as his final preparation. He improved each time to be fit as a fiddle again, as evidenced by his third trial on Jan 11. He won it with aplomb.

Burridge had said, after that first trial on Dec 21, that Street Of Dreams “just went around for a practice”.

He ran last of eight, finishing nearly 14 lengths from the winner, Illustrious.

But Street Of Dreams thrived to finish fifth a week later on Dec 28 at his second trial – which was a test to qualify for his comeback.

He finished closer this time, only about 6½ lengths behind the winner, Major King.

“It was an easy trial but I liked the way he travelled this morning,” said Burridge then.

“They didn’t clock sensational times, he himself did 62½. Given the time they ran, he ran good. But he had to pass the test.”

Then on Jan 11, Street Of Dreams blossomed further.

This time, he raced on the pace. He dictated the early speed with the Stephen Crutchley-trained Fame Star, who had newly crowned first woman apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow astride.

Fame Star kicked to a half-length advantage at the bend and opened up a big lead on straightening.

Jockey Manoel Nunes just sat pretty, but Street Of Dreams wanted to do more.

He closed the gap slowly but surely, eventually winning the trial by half a length.

Despite being kept well in hand, he ran the 1,000m on the Polytrack in 1min 00.99sec.

It was the second fastest of the five trials. The quickest was the Richard Lim-trained Mr Black Back, who also had Nunes on board, in Trial 3.

Nunes was pleased with Street Of Dream’s constant progress, particularly his trial on Jan 11.

“He looks really well. He looks happy, fresh and he trialled good,” said the five-time Singapore champion.

“I’m happy with his trial this morning. He will run next week, in the Class 1, 1,200m race.”

This is great news. Kranji has been waiting so long to see the former sensation back in action.

The time has finally come.

