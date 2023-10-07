Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Benno Yung-trained Fiery Diamond bringing up the third leg of a hat-trick of wins in 2022, with Derek Leung astride. The Hong Kong rider is bidding for a second win on the son of Battle Paint in Sha Tin's first race on Sunday.

Race 1 (1,650m)

2 Fiery Diamond can improve following his first-up effort. He does his best racing on the dirt and this contest is more than suitable. He has an ideal draw. The one to beat.

3 Adefill knows how to win on the dirt. He draws well and should get a sweet run throughout. He has performed well over this distance and will save considerable ground on the rail.

8 Nordic Star can improve this term. Big watch.

4 Viva Hunter can take the lead and run this group along for Hugh Bowman. He is in the right vein of form to be ultra-competitive.

Race 2 (1,650m)

2 Bear Slam is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in superb form and can hold that level of racing, especially from gate No. 2 with Andrea Atzeni up again. He remains in the grade and can win.

3 Fast Buck has to overcome the wide draw but is proving competitive on the dirt. Expecting he makes his own luck close to the speed.

5 Mission Bravo can find the front and run this group along. He will look the winner at some stage.

7 Boom Alliance is not without claims. He can take another step forward second-up.

Race 3 (1,800m)

1 Billionaire Secret performed well first-up and can take another step forward with added fitness. Vincent Ho knows the horse and from gate 2, he should get every shot. One to beat.

4 Pakistan Friend is in superb form and chasing a hat-trick of wins. He will get his chance again from gate No. 1 under Jerry Chau.

8 Dazzling Fellow was impressive when winning last start. He rises in grade here, so he will need to be at his best.

5 Reach Goal mixes his form and has proven better than his record suggests. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,400m)

2 Master Of Luck was a tidy winner two runs back and has since looked well in all of his trackwork. He has an ideal draw and a jockey who knows him well.

10 Apex Top is expected to cross from the wide draw in a bid to offset gate No. 12 out of No. 14. He is in the right grade and racing over the right distance.

11 Noble Boyz draws gate No. 2 and has shown glimpses of ability in the past. Expecting improvement from him here second-up.

8 Gluck Racer is an unknown commodity at times. He does have the ability, though.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Double Win makes his debut. He has been trialling well and is worth taking a chance on here. Expecting he finds himself a prominent position on the speed and, from there, proves a nuisance for his opposition.

8 I Give is the likely leader. He is after a hat-trick of wins and his positive racing pattern will see him go close.

7 Prince Chiswick was sound on debut last season and he has since trialled very well. Bowman’s booking is worth keeping an eye on.

10 Dragon Delight is consistent and has claims.

Race 6 (1,200m)

4 Podium can improve following his first-up run. He makes his first start on dirt in Hong Kong, but he has trialled well on the surface in the past and he does have more ability than what his form records are letting on in Hong Kong. Leading hope.

6 Brave Witness debuts following a string of eye-catching trials. He can make his presence felt first-up.

1 Flying Dragon knows what it is all about and pairs favourably with leading rider Bowman.

11 Red Desert slots in light and has found his mark in the handicap. He will win again soon enough.

Race 7 (1,200m)

7 Goko Win has his fair share of ability. He has raced well on dirt previously and should get his opportunity to record another win. He has the ability and potential to climb the handicap even further.

9 Super Win Dragon loves the dirt and slots in with no weight on his back. He will mount a big assault at this group.

1 Majestic Star loves the course and distance, gets a super chance with Zac Purton electing to ride.

4 True Legend can find the front with the 10-pound (4.5kg) claiming apprentice up. He will look the winner at some stage.

Race 8 (1,400m)

6 Find My Love is a classy talent and can continue his ascent. He is in the right vein of form, gets an ideal weight and draw for Keith Yeung to navigate the race from. One to beat.

9 Supreme Lucky is another hot young talent. He will give them something to run down with Purton up.

2 The Golden Scenery performed well against Group 3 company last time out. He can transform that effort into a competitive performance this weekend.

8 Dancing Code has the talent and will threaten in this lot.

Race 9 (1,600m)

1 Happy Together is a serious horse and he can win again here. He has a stack of rating points up his sleeve and this contest is suitable, even with top-weight assigned.

9 Big Red has been knocking on the door for quite some time. He will roll forward and get his opportunity, even from an awkward barrier.

5 Snaffles is consistent and has found a competitive thread of form. He will be right there challenging this lot.

2 Superb Boy is after a hat-trick of wins. Do not discount, even as he gets up in trip.

Race 10 (1,200m)

8 Global Harmony should have come on across the summer and he can win this one with that added improvement. He placed three times in his last four runs and either of those efforts holds him in good stead, especially with Purton up this time.

4 Excellent Fighter is seriously talented and he should improve by leaps and bounds with that first summer under his belt between seasons.

6 Happy Daily gets a handy seven-pound claim with the apprentice engaged. But he needs to offset an awful barrier.

5 Golden Empire is in superb form. Keep safe.

