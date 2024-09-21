Man in fatal Woodlands accident arrested for careless driving

A 33-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving after a passenger in another car died on Sept 21 in an accident in Woodlands.

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 10 and Woodlands Avenue 7 at about 1.55am.

The police said a 29-year-old male car passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

SCDF said it assessed another two people for minor injuries and that they declined to be taken to hospital.

The male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, the police added.

In footage of the accident posted on Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com, a white car with a badly damaged rear can be seen in the middle of an empty road.

A blue police tent, an ambulance and a police motorcycle can be seen in the background.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022.

The latest figure is the highest since 2016, when there were 141 deaths. It also exceeds the pre-Covid-19 figure of 118 in 2019, said the Traffic Police in February when it released its annual statistics report.