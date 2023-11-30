Super Convince hard to beat

Super Convince (No. 12, Koh Teck Huat) getting up to post his second success on Nov 4. With Koh suspended, trainer Jason Ong has booked A'Isisuhairi Kasim, who steered the horse to his first victory on May 20.

His statistics for his last four starts read: 2-8-1-2. That is very impressive, indeed.

It speaks volumes of Super Convince’s rich vein of form.

Furthermore, the horse is fielded by title-chasing trainer Jason Ong, who is within reach of his first premiership title.

Every winner counts, with only four meetings remaining.

On 59 wins, Ong is four ahead of reigning champion Tim Fitzsimmons.

The former deputy of Bruce Marsh has a big and strong team, with 24 entries competing in 11 of the 12 races on the programme.

Surprisingly, he sits out only in the main event – the $110,000 Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes (Polytrack 1,700m) in Race 11.

Fitzsimmons has 16 runners spread over 10 races, including two in the Colonial Chief Stakes, the last feature in the 2023 season.

One of them, Poly specialist Raising Sixty-One, is the likely favourite.

Back to Super Convince.

The four-year-old by Super One should be hard to beat in Race 10 – the $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,400m – on Dec 2.

He showed his intentions with a winning 600m hit-out on Nov 28. He carried himself very well and looked rock-solid.

He now has one strong rival fewer to meet. The Steven Burridge-trained Makin has been scratched.

Super Convince nearly pulled off a back-to-back double in his last start on Nov 18.

That was in another Class 4 event over the similar 1,400m trip.

After travelling slightly better than midfield, he put in a strong run in the final bid but failed to catch all-the-way winner Lim’s Puncak Jaya by 3/4 lengths.

The winning time was slick, 1min 21.77sec.

A run previous, on Nov 4, the same jockey, Koh Teck Huat, rode Super Convince to score by half a length, also over 1,400m in Class 4.

With Koh suspended, Ong has booked someone familiar with the horse – A’Isisuhairi Kasim.

It was the Kelantan-born jockey who steered the TTS Stable-owned bay Australian-bred gelding to his first victory.

That was in a Restricted Maiden event on May 20, when he came home strongly from midfield.

The distance? The same 1,400m.

Handily drawn in gate 6, Super Convince should secure a good position and will be hard to rein in once he is let loose in the straight.

The danger is Eruption but Fitzsimmons’ last-start all-the-way winner is badly drawn in barrier 13 of 14 runners.

Ong’s other top chances are Pacific Commander (Race 3), Pacific Charm (Race 7), Major King, Akhtar (Race 9) and Fighting Hero and Dragon Master (Race 12).

Besides Raising Sixty-One, Fitzsimmons also has some other winning chances, such as June and Fire (Race 2), Golden Brown (Race 4), Ace Sovereign (Race 6) and Teardrops and Diaz (Race 12).

