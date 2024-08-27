Tried and tested ones to the fore

Trainer Daniel Meagher leading in Lim's Bighorn (Manoel Nunes) after his win in the Class 4 1,200m turf race on March 9. The Australian handler is hoping for a big showing from his galloper in the Class 4 Division 1 1,200m race on Sept 1.

The name Meagher is often linked to champion racehorses.

Ex-Kranji trainer John Meagher has saddled a plethora of stars that include the 1985 Melbourne Cup winner What A Nuisance and Kim Angel in the Singapore equivalent, the Singapore Gold Cup in 2000.

And his son Daniel is best known for the deeds of three greats of Singapore racing: Lim’s Lightning, Lim’s Kosciuszko and, more recently, Lim’s Saltoro.

But, for all the plaudits when leading in an incredible 15 Group 1 winners in the last four years at Kranji, the younger Meagher puts the same polish on all his horses.

With a winning strike rate of 16.33% in the 2024 season, the process seems to be working.

That strike rate has Meagher sitting second on the trainers’ premiership with 41 wins from just 251 starters. While knowing he cannot catch leader Jason Ong (68 wins) before the season ends on Oct 5, he trusts the system to keep the winners coming – with his “bread and butter” horses flying the stable flag, more often than not.

“You have to follow the system,” said Meagher on Aug 27. “And not just the stars like ‘Kosi’ (Lim’s Kosciuszko) and Lim’s Saltoro. Every horse in the stable follows basically the same routine and, when we can, we don’t change anything.

“It’s why we (trainers) always thank our staff when we get the opportunity. I need Sham (Lim’s Kosciuszko), Ayie (Lim’s Saltoro) and Hairi (Lim’s Zoom), to name just three, not to cut corners and stick to the routine. All the team are so important.

“Of course, we tweak the daily routine for individual horses pending characteristics. For example, (Lim’s) Saltoro doesn’t walk on the roads after work: straight home for him!

“But horses are creatures of habit, so we stick to the routine, and we try not to second guess when things don’t go to plan or when we have a lean spell.

“All trainers are the same and have their own routines, which inevitably bring results. But sometimes we can all think too much and start to tinker with things. That’s when things can go wrong.”

He was quick to point out that a reset to the norm, after some arguably unnecessary tinkering, for Lim’s Bighorn could see a return to form for the four-year-old son of Better Than Ready in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m on Sept 1.

“It’s been back to basics for Lim’s Bighorn,” said the Australian handler, who has nominated seven horses for Sept 1.

“Happy to put my hand up and say that we tried to change things up with Lim’s Bighorn to improve him, like changing his gear and work routine, and it didn’t improve him at all.

“I mean he won four in a row, including a Group 2 race (Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m on April 27), so, in hindsight it was a mistake, and it could have been smoother with him.

“So, back to what he knew best when he was winning races, and he had a nice trial (finished fourth to Nimbus Cloud on Aug 22). So, I think we will see a return to form in what is a suitable race.”

Elsewhere on the card, Meagher is hoping a horse he part-owns, Always Together, can continue his good form in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,100m.

“He’s so tough and consistent. I own him with Uncle Soon (Tan Cheong Soon) and he’s such a great horse to be involved with,” he said of the five-year-old son of Shalaa, a six-time winner from 28 starts.

He also feels that Pacific Padrino, a five-year-old Street Boss gelding, is well placed to win the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,400m.

“Pacific Padrino looks a serious winning chance, too,” said Meagher. “He never runs a bad race, he’s very genuine, and looks to have found the perfect race.

“I think if (jockey) CC (Wong Chin Chuen) has any luck, he can win this. And CC is also on Lim’s Puncak Jaya and he can make his own luck in that race ($50,000 Class 4 race over 1,600m).

“He only has a lightweight (53.5kg) and will enjoy being back on the Polytrack.”

Lim’s Puncak Jaya, a seven-year-old Pure Champion gelding, scored his fourth win in a similar Class 4 1,600m event on the Polytrack six starts back on June 1.

At his last outing on Aug 18, he led a Class 4 field for most of the way before finishing fourth to stablemate Lim’s Smythe over the 2,000m trip.