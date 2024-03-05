Methodist Girls’ School clinch first B Division tennis title since 2019

Methodist Girls’ School captain Faith Tay holding the B Division girls’ tennis trophy after they beat Raffles Girls’ School in the final on March 4.

Having their star player come down with a fever on the biggest day of their inter-school tennis season did not bode well for the Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) team.

On the hunt for their first B Division girls’ title since 2019, they were geared up for the battle against defending champions Raffles Girls’ School (RGS) on March 4. But Erin Lee’s illness on the morning of the final at the Yio Chu Kang Tennis Centre threw a spanner in their plans.

As a result, MGS had to reshuffle their line-up, with the 15-year-old switching from the singles to doubles with Nadine Wong.

Despite not playing competitive games together frequently, the duo came through for their team as MGS claimed a 3-2 win over RGS to avenge their 2023 defeat.

Erin, a Secondary 4 student, said: “I didn’t feel really well but I thought I should just give it my all for the team, especially since it’s my last year representing the school.

“The both of us have been friends for a very long time so we support each other, even when we were down in the second set.”

Nadine added: “We just encouraged each other whenever we felt pressure. We knew we’re in this together.”

MGS coach Ang Hock Chai said: “They know each other very well. We knew it was quite safe to put them together because the teamwork is there.”

Competing in the sweltering heat on March 4, defending champions RGS scored the first point in the singles as Sonia Loke eased past Faith Tay – who was Erin’s replacement – 6-3, 6-1, before Hannah Yeo swept aside Gwyneth Khng 6-1, 6-0 to double their lead.

With their rivals 2-0 up, MGS pulled one back through Sophie Chua, who beat Zhou Zimo 6-2, 6-4.

Erin and Nadine then defeated Dyanne Hsu and Sarah Qistina 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the doubles to level matters at 2-2, before teammates Kayla Wong and Nadia Penu won the decider 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 against Lorraine Ting and Faith Lee.

With a championship trophy on the line, the crucial match was particularly tense as supporters from both schools crowded around the court to cheer on the players.

But Kayla and Nadia kept their focus on their opponents and the game.

“I’m glad we could pull through, control our nerves and put pressure on our opponents,” Kayla said.

Nadia added: “We just focused on our match and took it as normal... we both work better under pressure.”