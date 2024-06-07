Former national player Haslir Ibrahim dies at age 73

Hasli Ibrahim (right) is closely watched by Malaysian Dollah Salleh during their friendly game in 2007.

Kelantan's Ibrahim Zakarian hurdles clear as Singapore centrehalf Hasli Ibrahim traps the ball neatly on the ground in a 1973 game.

Former national defender Haslir Ibrahim died on June 7, as announced by his daughter Lindar Haslir on social media.

“We have lost the pillar of our family and Singapore has lost a football legend," she posted on Facebook at about 3.30am.

The 73-year-old, affectionately called the Tank by fans of the 1970s and 1980s, used to play alongside other football legends such as Quah Kim Song, Samad Allapitchay and Dollah Kassim.

Among the guests who turned up at Haslir's family home in Tampines for the funeral were Samad, 74, former left-wing Ahmad Sayuti Ali, 68, and Quah, 72.

Quah remembers Haslir as a resilient and dedicated player.

"Attackers feared him. Although I had the speed, I wouldn't dare to dribble past him," recalls Quah.

"He always gave his all for his team and the nation."

Football Association of Singapore wrote in its Facebook post: "Haslir made a lasting impact with his formidable presence on the field. Renowned for his robust tackling and unwavering dedication, he was a key member of the 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning team, where his steady performances fortified Singapore's defense."

Haslir's oldest child Norashikin Haslir, 46, remembers her father as a very patient, loving and dedicated man "who would do anything for his family".

Haslir, who died of penumonia at 12.30am, is survived by his wife, six children and 16 grandchildren.