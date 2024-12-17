Lions must shore up backline if they are to reach Asean C’ship semis

Amirul Adli (left) and Jordan Emaviwe in training at the National Stadium ahead of Singapore's clash with Thailand on Dec 17.

With two wins out of two, world No. 161 Singapore are sitting pretty in second spot in Group A of the Asean Championship, behind Thailand only on goal difference.

But, if they are to reach the last four of the biennial competition for only the second time since 2012, it would take a lot more from Tsutomu Ogura’s charges, who host world No. 97 Thailand at the National Stadium on Dec 17.

A win for either side will seal semi-final qualification, while a draw or a loss for the Lions means that their last-four hopes will go down to the final group match against the 132nd-ranked Malaysia at Bukit Jalil on Dec 20.

Judging by Singapore’s defensive frailties, a semi-final spot looks to be a tall order.

While the Lions have earned maximum points after beating world No. 180 Cambodia 2-1 and the 196th-ranked Timor Leste 3-0, they have looked vulnerable at the back.

In eight international matches under Ogura, they have conceded 22 goals and will need to shore up their backline, as the War Elephants have scored six goals in their last two encounters with the Lions, winning 3-1 both times.

To compound matters, Singapore will be without their most experienced defender Safuwan Baharudin. The 33-year-old has returned to his club Selangor, who face Perak in the Malaysia Super League on the same night.

With the odds stacked against them, fellow Lions centre-back Amirul Adli has called on the team to show that they are greater than the sum of their parts.

The BG Tampines Rovers defender, 28, told The Straits Times: “Defending is not just about the four or five defenders at the back, but the organisation of the whole team. So if we can do this well as a team for 90 minutes, we have a good chance of winning.

“Every one of us has to take responsibility. The upcoming games are the main ones because they are the higher-ranked opponents. Defensively, as a team we can do better.”

Coach Ogura agreed that the team have looked shaky at the back.

Reiterating that defending is not just about the defenders, he added: “It has to be the team working together. We need high concentration for 90 minutes. If one person loses it, then it is very hard.”

The Japanese tactician has also urged his Lions to play without fear as they seek to end an eight-match losing run against the Thais.

The last time the Lions beat the Thais was in 2012, when they won 3-1 in the first leg of the Asean Championship final at the Jalan Besar Stadium en route to their last regional title.

Ogura added: “We respect them, but not too much. I will advise the players that they should not be afraid if we have the ball or even if the opponents have it.

“I hope the players enjoy playing the game because it is a very exciting one and many people will be coming to the stadium.”

Thailand will look to continue their perfect start to the tournament, having whitewashed Timor-Leste 10-0 and beaten Malaysia 1-0.

They are also set to be boosted by the availability of Supachok Sarachat. The midfielder plays for J.League 1 team Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, who were recently relegated.

Their other dangermen include his younger brother, right-winger Suphanat Mueanta, who has returned to Thailand after a stint in Belgium, and central midfielder Weerathep Pomphan, who was part of the 2020 and 2022 Asean Championship-winning sides.

Midfielder Ben Davis, who defaulted on his national service obligations in Singapore, has not travelled to the Republic for the match. He is reportedly out for two weeks after an ankle injury in the Thais’ win over Timor-Leste on Dec 8.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii said that his side are focused on carrying on their good start.

The Japanese said through an interpreter: “After winning our first two matches, we are happy, but the more important thing is that we have not conceded any goals.

“We are prepared for our third match to get the three points. We are the defending champions and to qualify as the top team in the group will give us the confidence to be champions again.”