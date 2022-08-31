 Schooling, Lim 'treated in the same way' as others in cannabis use investigation: Shanmugam, Latest Swimming News - The New Paper
Swimming

Schooling, Lim 'treated in the same way' as others in cannabis use investigation: Shanmugam

Schooling, Lim 'treated in the same way' as others in cannabis use investigation: Shanmugam
National swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim have both been found to have consumed a controlled drug.ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM
David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Aug 31, 2022 11:25 pm

In his first public comments on the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) investigation concerning national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim for the consumption of cannabis, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Wednesday (Aug 31) night said the duo did not receive any preferential treatment.

He also urged Singaporeans to support and back the pair.

In a Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam wrote: "These swimmers have worked hard, given much. They brought glory to Singapore.

"Schooling in particular scaled heights which I never imagined: Olympic Gold and that too in swimming. I would never forget him lining up against legends - the finals had so many superstars. And he beat all of them.

"Both Schooling and Amanda have been treated in the same way how others have been treated.

"I am sure Singaporeans will be gracious, and remember the wonderful things these two young people have done. And give them our support and backing."

Cannabis is illegal in Vietnam, although oil with cannabidiol is allowed and freely sold.
World

Vietnam's cannabis laws: US$100 fine for recreational use

Related Stories

No favouritism shown in Joseph Schooling's case: 'It's exactly the way they deal with everyone else'

SNOC to convene disciplinary hearing into Schooling and Lim's cannabis consumption cases

Hugo Boss stands by Joseph Schooling in the aftermath of drug confession

 

[Schooling and Amanda] These swimmers have worked hard, given much. They brought glory to Singapore. Schooling in...

Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

In a statement released by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, it was revealed that Schooling, the country's only Olympic gold medallist, confessed to consuming cannabis when in Vietnam for the SEA Games in May.

The 27-year-old has been dealt with by the Mindef as he is undergoing National Service and the incident occurred while he was on short-term disruption due to the Hanoi Games.

National agency Sport Singapore stated that Lim, 29, was issued a stern warning by the CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Both tested negative for controlled drugs but issued apologies for their mistakes.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

joseph schoolingK ShanmugamDRUG CONSUMPTION

David Lee

Sports Correspondent
davidlee@sph.com.sg
Read articles by David Lee