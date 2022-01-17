Former Hong Kong actress Michelle Reis out of ICU after life-threatening ailment

Michelle Reis mentioned that her blood pressure had plunged, affecting her liver, kidney, heart, lungs and other organs.

Retired actress Michelle Reis has been discharged from hospital after being in intensive care for 48 hours.

The 1990s Hong Kong star shared two photos from the hospital bed last Saturday (Jan 15) and wrote in her Instagram post that she had "narrowly escaped death".

She later issued a statement with more details.

In the early hours of last Tuesday, the 51-year-old felt her heart racing, had difficulties breathing and was unable to keep her balance.

After calling her doctor, she was immediately whisked to the hospital.

"My doctor later told me that if I had delayed the treatment any longer, 'the world would be missing Michelle Reis'," she said.

While she did not divulge what ailment she suffered from, she mentioned that her blood pressure had plunged, which affected her liver, kidney, heart, lungs and other organs.

"The human body is like this. One organ affects another organ," she said, thanking well-wishers for their concern and advising them to take care of their health.

Reis, who is married to Hong Kong tycoon Julian Hui, added: "Being alive is a victory."

The former beauty queen, who had acted opposite big names such as Andy Lau, Stephen Chow and Leon Lai, recently came out of retirement to appear as a guest judge on Hong Kong talent show King Maker in December 2021.