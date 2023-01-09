Actor Daniel Wu draws praise from netizens after pic of him painting 9-year-old daughter's nails

Asian-American actor Daniel Wu has been getting calls for “Father of the Year” after a photo of him sharing an aww-worthy moment with his nine-year-old daughter Raven.

On New Year’s Day, Wu’s wife, model Lisa S, took to Instagram to share a photo of what the Westworld star and their daughter Raven got up to in the final hours of 2022.

In the caption, she wrote: “A sweet moment in the final hours of 2022. Helping get our girl ready for our New Year’s night ahead. @thatdanielwu you’re the best dad! #girldad."

In the photo, Raven is pictured watching something on the computer, with Wu beside her looking all focused as he paints her nails.

Netizens were smitten by Wu, 48, calling him “father of the year” and an “excellent man who is excellent in all aspects".

This isn’t the first time Wu, who came into prominence with the hit TV show Into The Badlands (2015-2019) has shown himself to be a total girl-dad.

When Raven turned nine last May, Daniel posted a tribute to her, writing: "My favourite person in the world turned 9 yesterday and she got her ears pierced. The past 9 years have passed so quickly and she is growing so fast. Her growth excites me but also makes me feel sad that my little baby is no longer my little baby! Sigh…"