Actor Kento Nagayama pleads guilty to drug possession

TOKYO - Japanese actor Kento Nagayama has pleaded guilty to drug possession on Monday.

The 34-year-old was arrested by the police in June for possessing more than 1.6g of dried cannabis at his apartment in Meguro, Tokyo. He was released on three million yen (S$27,782) bail in July.

At his trial at the Tokyo District Court on Monday, it was revealed that Nagayama used cannabis for the first time when he was in his second year of junior high school - the equivalent of Secondary Two - at the recommendation of a senior. He felt uncomfortable after taking the drug and did not continue doing so.

He took the drug again when he was 18 or 19 years old after he was persuaded by a friend to do so.

He claimed that he used it to relax or when he could not sleep, according to various reports by the Japanese media.

The prosecution is seeking a jail sentence of six months, while the defendant is seeking a suspended sentence. The judge will release his verdict on Friday.

Nagayama is the younger brother of famous Japanese actor Eita Nagayama, 40.

The younger Nagayama made his debut in 2007 on the TV series Ojiisan Sensei and won the Newcomer Of The Year award at the Japan Academy Film Prize - known as the Oscars of Japan - for his role in the movie Softboys in 2011.

After the drug scandal in June, a movie Nagayama acted in, Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Destiny, was released on schedule in late June. However, he withdrew from the prime-time historical drama series Hikaru Kimi E, which is slated to air in 2024.