Actors Louis Koo and Wu Chun celebrate birthdays with hundreds of fans after three-year hiatus

Louis Koo (left) hosted an early birthday celebration in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, while Wu Chun hosted his birthday celebration at a hotel in Shanghai.

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI – Celebrity birthday parties-cum-fan gatherings are back with a bang, with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Hong Kong actor-producer Louis Koo, who turns 53 on Saturday, hosted 40 tables of guests and fans for an early birthday celebration in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on Oct 14.

Among the guests were veteran Hong Kong artistes such as singer-actor Bowie Wu, actress Alice Fung and television producer Tsui Yu On.

Koo’s mum was in attendance, and he also invited the mothers of actresses Charmaine Sheh and Sandra Ng.

The actor posted on social media on Tuesday four photos of the party, including one with his mother on stage and a birthday cake in the shape of a robot on the table.

“I was finally able to hold a birthday party with my fans after three years,” the science-fiction fan and collector of robot memorabilia wrote in a post titled “Cherish what we have” on Weibo on Tuesday.

Louis Koo's guests and fans at his birthday party on Oct 14. PHOTO: LOUIS KOO/WEIBO

“During the global pandemic, I believe everyone has learnt what it means to be brave, what it means to be calm, and understands that unity is the biggest strength of mankind.”

The bachelor, who is also the president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild and Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, added: “I cherished the meeting with everyone at the party. No matter how chaotic and unpredictable the world is, I know I still have the support of each of you. This is the most touching birthday gift.”

Meanwhile, Brunei singer-actor Wu Chun, who is currently based in China, hosted 22 tables of fans at his birthday celebration at a hotel in Shanghai on Oct 14.

He turned 44 on Oct 10, while his daughter Neinei turned 13 on the same day. Meanwhile, his wife Lin Liying turned 44 on Oct 11, while their son Max turned 10 that day.

“I have not celebrated my birthday with the angels in three years,” he wrote on Weibo on Sunday, referring to his fans. “I miss you guys and am very grateful for this warm gathering.”

Wu’s official fan club shared in a post on social media on Sunday that they enjoyed an 18-course meal at the event, similar to that of a wedding banquet.

It wrote: “Eight cold dishes and 10 hot dishes such as fish maw and abalone soup, dim sum, a bowl of longevity noodles and a fruit dish.”