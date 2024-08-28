Blink Twice doesn't quite land the killer blow

Video of Blink Twice | Official Trailer | In cinemas August 2024

Tatum sheds his usual affability to portray the unsettling charisma of Slater King in this new flick.

Title: Blink Twice

Release date: August 22, 2024

Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes

Director: Zoe Kravitz

Starring: Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Adria Arjona, Alia Shawkat

Genre: Thriller, drama

Rating: M18 (Violence and coarse language)

Score: ✓✓✓

Blink Twice plunges us into the seductive world of tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) through the eyes of Frida (Naomi Ackie), a cocktail waitress swept off her feet by his charm.

Invited to a lavish getaway on King's private island, Frida and her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) find themselves entangled in a web of luxury and unease. As the idyllic facade crumbles, Frida must confront the sinister truth lurking beneath the surface.

Hits

Acting

Ackie delivers a compelling performance as Frida, effectively portraying her character's transformation from starstruck infatuation to steely determination. Tatum sheds his usual affability to portray the unsettling charisma of Slater King. Arjona is also a scene-stealer as the enigmatic Sarah.

The cast shares a palpable tension, particularly evident in the interactions between Ackie and Tatum. However, the supporting characters, while well-acted, remain largely underdeveloped.

Direction

The film excels in its technical aspects. The cinematography is stunning, capturing the island's beauty and underlying menace. The sound design is equally effective, amplifying the mounting tension.

While the individual elements are strong, the film occasionally struggles to synthesise its social commentary with its horror elements, resulting in a slightly disjointed experience.

Production Value

The few visual effects used are seamless and effective, enhancing rather than distracting from the narrative, and the production design is impeccable. The luxurious yet sterile aesthetic of King's island estate perfectly reflects the film's themes.

The soundtrack also expertly blends pulsating electronica with unsettling ambient sounds, heightening the film's atmosphere of unease.

Misses

Storyline

The film draws heavily from familiar tropes within the "wealthy people are messed up" subgenre, echoing elements of Get Out and The Menu. However, the first act, focused on establishing the characters and the alluring yet unsettling atmosphere, feels somewhat rushed.

While the film grapples with timely themes of power imbalances and exploitation, the exploration feels somewhat superficial. Frida's character, initially captivating, lacks depth until the final act, hindering the emotional resonance of her journey.

Audience Appeal

While the film boasts a certain stylish flair and attempts to tackle thought-provoking themes, it ultimately falls into familiar territory, potentially leaving viewers who are well-versed in the genre underwhelmed.

The film's attempt to address timely issues like power imbalances and exploitation, while commendable, feels somewhat superficial and lacks the nuance required to resonate deeply.

Is it worth a watch?

Blink Twice is a visually impressive and suspenseful thriller that marks a promising directorial debut for Zoë Kravitz.

However, its captivating aesthetic and strong performances can't entirely salvage a narrative that relies heavily on genre tropes and struggles to fully explore its thought-provoking themes.

While fans of thrillers with stylish execution might find it engaging, those seeking originality and depth might leave feeling underwhelmed.