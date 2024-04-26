Challengers: A tantalising drama of love and lobs

Challengers stars Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in a gripping story about their love of tennis – and one another.

Challengers (M18)

132 minutes, opens May 1, 2024

4 stars

Tennis, tension and temptation.

What more could you want from a movie?

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers is a dynamic drama that delves into the complexities of a love triangle amid the world of professional tennis.

With a relentless focus akin to a championship-level player eyeing victory at Wimbledon, each scene is served up with precision, volleying between timelines with the agility of a seasoned pro. The result is a film that is both entertaining and surprisingly introspective.

At its core, Challengers is a celebration of the human spirit and the lengths people go to pursue their passions. It strays from typical narrative conventions in favour of a more visceral, instinctual approach, with every line dripped with innuendo and allure.

Zendaya shines as Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, navigating the tumultuous waters of her husband Art's career crisis. Played by Mike Faist, Art is a likeable figure whose struggles on and off the court drive much of the narrative. However, their already complicated dynamic takes a turn when Josh O’Connor’s Patrick – Art’s former best friend and Tashi’s ex-lover – resurfaces, reigniting unresolved tensions and desires.

The film hints at the motivations driving each character but leaves much to interpretation, adding layers of intrigue to an already complex narrative. Tashi's enigmatic nature, Patrick's untamed allure, and Art's unwavering decency create a magnetic tension that propels the story forward.

Despite its narrative complexities, Challengers never loses sight of its cinematic flair. Guadagnino masterfully blends the emotional intensity of the characters' relationships with the adrenaline-pumping action of tennis matches, creating a riveting viewing experience. Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor's pulsating score only heightens the tension, infusing each scene with a palpable energy reminiscent of classic Hollywood thrillers.

However, like most tennis matches, Challengers’ run time is long, and it feels like it at times. And although the film's ambition is commendable, some of its plot twists feel contrived and the ending lacks the resonance of the scenes that precede it.

So if you’re gearing up for a fast-paced sports flick with a clear winner and loser at the end of it, you may be in for a bad time. But those seeking a character-driven narrative that’s more about the players than it is about the game, this is definitely a film for you.