Chinese actress Liu Yifei lavishes production crew with gifts from Louis Vuitton at wrap party

Chinese actress Liu Yifei has been a brand ambassador for the luxury brand since 2021.

Liu Yifei, who is known internationally for Disney’s 2020 movie Mulan, is one generous star.

At a wrap party this week for the upcoming Chinese drama The Tale Of Rose, she handed out gifts from luxury brand Louis Vuitton (LV) to key members of the production team.

The 35-year-old Chinese actress, who has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2021, “personally picked” the gifts for her lucky colleagues.

She also treated everyone to milk tea.

Liu, who had been filming the romance series for the past five months with actors Wallace Huo, Lin Gengxin and Tong Dawei, wanted to thank all the cast and crew after shooting her last scene.

Photographs taken at the party, which have been circulating on social media, show staff carrying LV paper bags.

Netizens have come out to praise the actress for being “kind-hearted to those around [her]”.

Others commented that Liu is a perfect brand ambassador as she “makes money from Louis Vuitton and spends it all on Louis Vuitton”.

After all, this isn’t the first time that the actress has bought gifts from the brand for her colleagues. She reportedly gave LV bags to the production team last year after filming for the web series, A Dream Of Splendor, wrapped.