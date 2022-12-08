 Director Anthony Chen’s first English-language film Drift to premiere at Sundance in January, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Director Anthony Chen’s first English-language film Drift to premiere at Sundance in January

Director Anthony Chen’s first English-language film Drift to premiere at Sundance in January
Drift is is about a woman who flees to Greece and survives on menial labour while coping with war trauma.PHOTO: ANTCHEN/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Dec 08, 2022 05:04 pm

Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen’s first English-language film Drift will premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January.

In an Instagram announcement on Thursday, Chen, 38, wrote that he had been working on the feature, which was filmed in Greece, since 2019. It is about a woman (played by British actress Cynthia Erivo) who flees to Greece and survives on menial labour while coping with war trauma.

The film, adapted from Alexander Maksik’s 2013 novel A Marker To Measure Drift by Maksik and screenwriter Susanne Farrell, wrapped in May.

“This is hopefully a timely film that encourages us to look beyond our differences to what connects us all, our shared humanity,” Chen wrote in his post.

In an interview with The Straits Times in May, he spoke about why he chose to work on projects penned by others. He said that his creative input into the stories, as well as his decision to work only on projects that move him, make films like Drift “as personal as any film I have made”.

His previous self-penned works, such as Ilo Ilo (2013, and winner of Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival) and Wet Season (2019, winner of the Golden Horse Best Leading Actress award for Yeo Yann Yann), mainly featured dialogue in Mandarin and other regional languages.

Actress Priyanka Chopra said her ethnicity made it difficult for her to get mainstream work even today.
Movies

Priyanka Chopra only gets 10% of what her male co-stars get

Related Stories

Avatar sequel finally premieres 13 years after original

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is not the new Indiana Jones

Kirstie Alley, star of Cheers and Look Who's Talking, dies at 71 after cancer battle

“In the past several years, I’ve worked on projects where I’m not the screenwriter, but I work closely with the writer to develop the screenplay,” said the London-based director-producer. He recently produced the movie Ajoomma, which starred Singaporean actress Hong Huifang and was nominated for four Golden Horse Awards.

He wrote about Drift: “So many people toiled hard to put this film together. Heart is full. Can’t wait to share this film with the world.”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesFILM FESTIVALS/AWARDSsocial media