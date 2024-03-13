Dune: Part Two is a visual masterpiece

166 minutes, now showing

4 stars

Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sequel, Dune: Part Two, effectively delivers the full force of Frank Herbert's epic saga and is set to be a modern classic.

Picking up where the first film left off, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) embraces his Fremen destiny alongside Chani (Zendaya). Together, they navigate the treacherous sands of Arrakis, facing not only the brutal Harkonnens, but also the terrifying consequences of Paul's visions of a galactic jihad.

Because of Part One's world-building, Part Two wastes no time in diving headfirst into the political and personal complexities that plague Paul.

The sequel is action-packed with heart-pounding sandworm chases and expertly choreographed knife fights keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Visually, the film is a masterpiece, with Greig Fraser's cinematography largely responsible for it. Best watched on IMAX, Dune: Part Two showcases the harsh beauty of the desert and the grandeur of the Fremen culture.

The story's characters were excellently cast and Chalamet proves he can go deeper and darker in the sequel. Although Zendaya brings strength to Chani, the chemistry between the two doesn't feel as effortless as one hopes. The film prioritises plot progression over character, which may leave some viewers yearning for a deeper connection to certain characters.

Many would not have expected Javier Bardem to provide the comic relief in the film but he does as Fremen tribal leader Stilgar. Austin Butler, best known for his role in 2022's Elvis, proves he is an excellent character actor with his intense and terrifying performance as psychopathic Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Dune: Part Two is a visually stunning and thrilling experience that will stay with you. It is a compelling continuation of Paul's journey and showcases Arrakis in all of its glory. It's a must-watch for both fans of the book and newcomers to the franchise.