Everything Everywhere, Elvis score Oscar best picture nods

Everything Everywhere All At Once starring Michelle Yeoh.

LOS ANGELES - Multiverse sci-fi smash Everything Everywhere All At Once on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 11, as Hollywood formally kicked off the race to the Academy Awards on March 12.

Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front tied for second place with nine nominations, followed by rock biopic Elvis at eight and Steven Spielberg’s quasi-memoir The Fabelmans at seven.

Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once landed nominations for best picture. Others competing in the prestigious best picture race included The Fabelmans and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking rounded out the 10 best picture nominees.

Winners of the industry’s highest honours will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co’s ABC network.

The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

Last year’s Academy Awards show, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. - REUTERS