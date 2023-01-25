 Everything Everywhere, Elvis score Oscar best picture nods, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Everything Everywhere, Elvis score Oscar best picture nods

Everything Everywhere, Elvis score Oscar best picture nods
Everything Everywhere All At Once starring Michelle Yeoh.PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT
Everything Everywhere, Elvis score Oscar best picture nods
US actor Austin Butler portrays Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis.PHOTO: WARNER BROS
Jan 25, 2023 06:53 am

LOS ANGELES - Multiverse sci-fi smash Everything Everywhere All At Once on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 11, as Hollywood formally kicked off the race to the Academy Awards on March 12.

Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front tied for second place with nine nominations, followed by rock biopic Elvis at eight and Steven Spielberg’s quasi-memoir The Fabelmans at seven.

Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once landed nominations for best picture. Others competing in the prestigious best picture race included The Fabelmans and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking rounded out the 10 best picture nominees.

Winners of the industry’s highest honours will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co’s ABC network.

The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

Ajoomma starring (from left) Hong Huifang, Kang Hyung-suk and Jung Dong-hwan.
Movies

Ajoomma fails to make Oscars shortlist for best international film

Related Stories

Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung parts ways with scandal-hit Hook Entertainment

Will Smith on slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I lost it'

Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox gets honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy

Last year’s Academy Awards show, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. - REUTERS

More On This Topic
Golden Globes 2023: A night of uplift for overlooked, underappreciated nominees
Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde roasted with eight Razzie nominations

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

oscarsAWARDS AND PRIZESactors