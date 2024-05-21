Explosions and emotion: Furiosa delivers a wild ride

Title: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Release Date: May 22, 2024

Duration: 2 hours 29 minutes

Director: George Miller

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne, Tom Burke

Genre: Action, adventure

Rating: NC16 (violence)

Score: ✓✓✓✓✓

George Miller’s post-apocalyptic vision returns with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Taking place before the events of 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, the movie follows the young Furiosa as she traverses the Wasteland in search of her home amidst a turf war between vicious warlords.

Hits

Acting:

The acting in this movie is phenomenal. Highlights include Anya Taylor-Joy’s powerful performance as Furiosa, adding depth and nuance to the character previously embodied by Charlize Theron in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, with her portrayal even including some subtle nods to Theron's iconic performance.

Alyla Browne also deserves praise for seamlessly portraying a younger Furiosa in the film's opening moments – most might not even realise that she and Taylor-Joy are different actors playing the same character until credits roll.

Chris Hemsworth delivers a chilling performance as the unhinged warlord Dementus, skillfully oscillating between menacing rage and brutish swagger, leaving the audience constantly on edge.

Direction:

Miller's masterful vision permeates every frame of the film. The stunning cinematography and immersive sound design create a truly captivating cinematic experience.

Production Value:

From the moment the film begins, audiences are transported back into the gritty, desolate world of Miller's Mad Max universe.

The visual effects team excels in crafting a believable Wasteland that stretches endlessly into the distance. The costume and makeup departments also deserve recognition for their meticulous attention to detail, creating unique and memorable characters.

The stunts, choreography, and explosions are awe-inspiring, seamlessly integrated into the narrative rather than serving as mere spectacle.

Audience Appeal:

Furiosa delivers on its promise of high-octane action, captivating viewers with thrilling and suspenseful sequences, with Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth's captivating performances further elevating the film.

Plus, unlike many prequels of popular franchises, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga feels like its own story, rather than just an extension of the one told in Mad Max: Fury Road. Those who missed the 2015 movie won’t find themselves confused by the story this latest flick tells.

Misses

Storyline:

While the movie maintains a relentless pace once it kicks into gear, the initial build-up feels somewhat slow. The five-chapter structure, separated by rudimentary title cards, feels lazy, and it takes until the third chapter for the true chaos and destructive nature of the Wasteland to fully emerge.

Is it worth a watch?

At the end of the day, if you loved Mad Max: Fury Road, you’ll love Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Even if you didn’t watch the 2015 film, you might enjoy this latest one anyway, with its fast-paced, nail-biting action sequences sure to leave you in awe for at least the latter two-thirds of the movie’s two-and-a-half-hour duration.