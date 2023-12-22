Family time for actress Michelle Yeoh on her trip back to Ipoh

Michelle Yeoh (right) with her mother Janet and husband Jean Todt during her trip back to Ipoh.

IPOH – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh recently returned to her home country with her husband Jean Todt to host a wedding banquet.

During her time in her home town of Ipoh, the Oscar winner took the opportunity to reconnect with her extended family, as seen in three photos shared on Instagram on Dec 21.

Yeoh, 61, captioned her post: “In Ipoh and I was so happy. So many siblings, cousins, family members came from all around the world to celebrate. Thank you to the Lim family for hosting us all at their fantastic museum.”

The first photo shows the actress, her mother Janet Yeoh, Mr Todt and other relatives comfortably seated in a living room decorated with red lanterns and papers bearing the Chinese words “Together Forever”.

In the second picture, Yeoh and her husband – who tied the knot in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 27 – are seen clasping hands with her 84-year-old mother. Mr Todt, 77, a French motor racing executive and former rally co-driver, is smiling as he drapes an arm over his mother-in-law’s shoulder.

The final image paints a lively scene, featuring the three of them surrounded by a sizeable group of relatives.

Yeoh’s Best Actress Oscar statuette, which she won in March for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), can be seen on the table.

She is the first Malaysian to win an Oscar and the first Asian to clinch the Best Actress award.

Many Malaysians warmly welcomed the movie star’s return while others expressed surprise at the scale of her family gathering.

“How can you hold such a huge family gathering? There are less than 10 in my family and we’re struggling like we’re 100,” one netizen joked.

Another said: “Everyone rushes to ski in this season of snowfall, but Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh chooses to return to her home town. Merry Christmas to you and your family.” – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK