Beauty products cause adverse effects in users

A woman in her 30s was hospitalised after a month of using 88 Total White Underarm Cream, which she had bought at Lucky Plaza.

She developed a severe rash and liver impairment with raised liver enzymes and jaundice.

The cream was touted to have the ability to whiten and smooth skin as well as reduce body odour.

An analysis by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) found the cream to contain a high level of mercury and two other potent ingredients.

Mercury is a toxic heavy metal and prohibited for use in cosmetic products.

HSA has seized all stocks of the cream from the retail shop in Lucky Plaza and is working with e-commerce platforms to remove listings. Enforcement actions will be taken against the online sellers.

Two other beauty products on e-commerce platforms that have been flagged are Sausando Cellullite Pills and Pelangsing Double Strong.

A man in his 50s, who had been consuming the Sausando Cellullite Pills for five months, experienced seizures, low sodium level in blood and vomiting while a woman who consumed the same product experienced thirst, insomnia and heart palpitations.

The pills, marketed for weight loss with claims that it could result in “lose weight fast in seven days” and was a “natural health food”, contained potent medicinal ingredients.

Similar claims were made for the "slimming supplement" Pelangsing Double Strong that apparently could help consumers "lose weight and maintain ideal body weight”.

The product contained sibutramine, a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore in 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Other serious health consequences reported with its use include heart problems and central nervous system disorders.

Anyone who has been using 88 Total White Underarm Cream should consult a doctor as the product contains a high level of mercury and a potent steroid.

Consumers of the two weight-control products should stop immediately and to consult a doctor if feeling unwell.