Gal Gadot welcomes fourth child, ‘pregnancy was not easy’

Actress Gal Gadot revealed on Instagram on March 7 that she has welcomed her fourth child.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has welcomed her fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano.

Gadot revealed this to her social media followers on March 7, with a photograph of her cuddling her newborn daughter Ori.

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” Gadot wrote.

“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too.”

The Israeli actress, 38, kept her latest pregnancy under wraps and her post did not disclose when she gave birth.

Gadot and her husband of 16 years are parents to daughters Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two.

Known for keeping her family life private, Gadot loves being a mother despite the difficult pregnancies.

“I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It’s so magical,” the actress told American lifestyle magazine Instyle in 2022.

“And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

She added: “But the pregnancies are hard for me – I feel sick and have migraines. I’m not in my element.”

Last seen in Netflix’s 2023 action thriller Heart Of Stone, Gadot next appears as the Evil Queen in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Snow White (1937). It is set for release in 2025, with American actress Rachel Zegler as the titular princess.