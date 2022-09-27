Hilaria Baldwin admits to ‘mama guilt’ after birth of 7th child

Hilaria Baldwin announced the arrival of her seventh child on social media on Sept 24, 2022.

LOS ANGELES - Hilaria Baldwin has admitted to having “mama guilt” days after the birth of her seventh child.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor, podcaster and author, who has been married to American actor Alec Baldwin since 2012, announced on Saturday the arrival of their seventh child together.

“We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9-22-22, 6lbs 13oz (about 3kg),” she wrote on social media. The post was shared by Alec Baldwin, 64, on his Instagram account.

On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin shared on Instagram Stories a photo of herself with her two-year-old son Eduardo and 18-month-old daughter Lucia in a stroller.

“Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too. Bringing a baby home is magical and it’s always a transition we all feel,” she wrote.

She noted that she was trying to balance the role of being a new mother again with breastfeeding, healing and hustling while ensuring that she is “the best mama” she can be to her other children.

“Am I getting it right? Def not all the time... Mama guilt? Obviously,” she said.

“Emotions: All over the place. 7th time around. I know this is a process,” she said, as she shared another photo of her holding the hands of Eduardo and Lucia.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are also parents to sons Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, and Romeo, four; as well as daughter Carmen, nine.

The actor, who voiced the titular character in The Boss Baby animated movies (2017, 2021), also has a 26-year-old daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.

In her post on Saturday, Hilaria Baldwin added a video compilation of her in hospital with the newborn, as well as a photo of her husband with the baby’s footprint stamped on his arm.

The other children are seen in the video compilation taking turns to carry or cradle the baby.

Hilaria Baldwin had announced her pregnancy on social media in March.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote then.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”