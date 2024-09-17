Jet Li attends Tibetan Buddhist event in Singapore

Jet Li (in black) was at the Thousand-Armed Avalokiteshvara Grand Puja 2024 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Movie star Jet Li was in Singapore over the weekend for a Tibetan Buddhist event.

The China-born Singapore actor attended the Thousand-Armed Avalokiteshvara Grand Puja 2024 held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Sept 14 and 15.

Based on photos shared by Drikung Kagyu (Singapore) OM Centre on Facebook on Sept 17, Li was there on the second day.

The 61-year-old was seen praying, performing a ritual with one of the monks and getting blessed by His Holiness the Drikung Kyabgon.

His presence at the event was noted by some netizens, who posted photos and videos of him on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Li’s wife, former actress Nina Li Chi, was said to be present, but she was not seen in the photos. The couple have two daughters – Jane, 24, and Jada, 21.

Another netizen posted on Xiaohongshu on Sept 14 that she saw Jet Li watching A Dream Of Red Mansions. The dance drama by Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts had a run at the Esplanade Theatre from Sept 13 to 15.

Li was in the news in late August when Chinese media said he was starring in a new movie, Blades Of The Guardians, which is based on the Chinese comic books of the same name. Directed by Hong Kong’s Yuen Woo Ping, the film will also star Chinese actor Wu Jing and Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse.

Li’s last movie role was in the Hollywood live-action film Mulan (2020), which starred Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei as the titular character. He played the wise and benevolent Emperor of China in the film.