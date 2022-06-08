Johnny Depp's first TikTok clip gets 6.2m views in 6 hours

LOS ANGELES - Actor Johnny Depp made his TikTok debut on Tuesday (June 7), a week after winning a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

His first video, which featured him waving to fans, playing the guitar on stage and typing on a typewriter, swiftly attracted more than 6.2 million views within six hours.

This was perhaps unsurprising, given that TikTok videos of the trial were trending on the social media platform, with many of his fans using them to voice support for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star.

Even before the 58-year-old had uploaded any content, the verified account had already attracted close to 4 million followers. It has 5.4 million followers as of Wednesday morning and the number has been climbing.

He also reposted the TikTok video on his Instagram account, which has 24.7 million followers, and his Facebook page, which has 13 million followers.

He wrote in the caption, addressing his supporters: "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

"We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared."

He added: "And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you."

His move comes after the conclusion of the widely watched six-week trial in which he had sued Heard in response to an op-ed the 36-year-old actress wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence.

The jury ruled last Wednesday (June 1) that Heard had defamed Depp and awarded him US$15 million (S$21 million) in damages from Heard, which the judge reduced to US$10.35 million.

Heard did win one of her counterclaims and Depp was ordered to pay her US$2 million in damages.

The star of Aquaman (2018) responded to the TikTok post in a statement through her representative to entertainment portal ET, saying: "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward', women's rights are moving backward.

"The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out."