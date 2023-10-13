'Look what you made me do': Taylor Swift attends film premiere

US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California on Oct 11, 2023.

LOS ANGELES - American pop superstar Taylor Swift premiered her Eras Tour concert film in front of fans and celebrities on Wednesday, shortly after announcing that the movie would debut a day early because of “unprecedented” ticket demand.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was set to open in theatres worldwide on Friday, but high interest prompted Swift to add earlier screenings in some markets.

“Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand, we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Thursday in America and Canada,” the Anti-Hero (2022) singer wrote on social media.

Additional showtimes also were being added for the weekend, she said.

Swift stepped on to a red carpet in a strapless pale blue gown for the film’s world premiere on Wednesday. The 33-year-old posed for selfies with fans who scored a seat in one of thirteen auditoriums in an AMC Theatre at an outdoor mall in Los Angeles.

Scattered in the crowd were celebrities including comedian Adam Sandler, actress Mariska Hargitay and actor Simu Liu, who was wearing friendship bracelets on his wrist like many of Swift’s fans.

American pop superstar Beyonce also was in attendance, according to a photo posted by Swift on social media.

Inside the theatre, Swift thanked fans for supporting the Eras Tour, which has sold out stadiums around the world. She applauded “the amount of care and preparation and passion that you put in, the intensity that you put into coming to these shows”.

“I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I had at the Eras Tour,” she said.

Ticket sales for Swift’s movie, which is being distributed by AMC Theatres, are expected to set records for a concert film, and industry analysts have been upping their forecasts.

Box Office Pro projects the movie with take in between US$105 million (S$144 million) and US$140 million in the United States and Canada over its opening weekend. - REUTERS