Malaysian celeb Amber Chia hospitalised after falling down the stairs

Malaysian supermodel-cum-actress Amber Chia has been hospitalised after sustaining a head injury while walking down the stairs Wednesday (July 26) night.

In an Instagram post today (July 27), Chia sparked concerns after uploading a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed with a gauze wrapped around her head.

In her post, the 41-year-old said she fainted and hit her head while walking down the stairs.

Chia added in an Instagram Story that she may have passed out from exhaustion due to her hectic work schedule.

However, she assured everyone that she's recuperating well now.

"I am OK now. I just did my CT scan and there's no internal bleeding. It's just that my wound is a little big so I need stitches," she wrote.

According to China Press, Chia was rushed to the hospital by her manager and another friend – who were both present at the time of the accident.

In an interview with the publication, Chia's manager disclosed that all meetings and work will be postponed until the model fully recovers.

Many netizens and celebrities – including former world No 1 shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Hong Kong actress Elena Kong and Malaysian actress Joey Leong – have since left comments wishing the actress a speedy recovery.

Chia began her modelling career in 2004 when she became the first Asian to campaign for Guess Watches worldwide.

Among the films she has starred in include I Love Wing Chun (2011), Hantu Gangster (2012) and My Mr Right (2015).

Chia is married to businessman Adrian Wong, and they share a 13-year-old son named Ashton. - THE STAR