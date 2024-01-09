Maxi Lim and wife Lizy Teo end marriage

Local actor Maxi Lim and his influencer wife Lizy Teo are parting ways, citing incompatibility.

They broke the news of the end of their marriage in a joint Instagram post on Jan 9.

The split appeared amicable. A video reel accompanying the post showed the 36-year-old Ah Boys To Men star and Teo doing a fist bump. It had the caption: “Thank you guys.”

Teo, 27, also shared: “Maxi and I have not been together for quite some time now. We ended on really good terms.”

The couple, who married in March 2020 and have a son named Reign born in August of that year, thanked everyone for their support. They added that they are “both excited for our future even though it has ended”.

In the post, they said: “Please do not feel bad or sad for us! We are not compatible as partners and we truly wish each other all the best and of course not forgetting little Reigny who is loved by so many of you. More exciting things are coming!”

Many local stars liked the post, including Apple Chan, Edwin Goh, Rao Zi Jie, Ang Jun Yang and Chen Xiuhuan.