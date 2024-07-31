Michelle Yeoh and husband celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Michelle Yeoh shared a photo of a stone engraved with the couple’s names and their wedding date on social media on July 28.

PARIS – To mark their first wedding anniversary, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh shared two photos of herself and her French husband Jean Todt on social media on July 28.

They were accompanied by the caption: “Celebrated our 1st wedding anniversary.”

One picture featured a stone engraved with the couple’s names and their wedding date – July 27, 2023 – while another captured them posing together happily in a picturesque garden.

Todt, 78, could be seen affectionately wrapping an arm around Yeoh, 61, as the Oscar winner held his hand.

The anniversary post drew warm wishes from celebrities such as Singaporean actress Amy Cheng, American comedian Ken Jeong and American director James Gunn.

Fans also sent their heartfelt congratulations, wishing the couple more happiness for the years to come.

Yeoh tied the knot with Todt, the former president of the International Automobile Federation, in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2023 after a 19-year courtship.

The pair also held a round of celebrations among close friends and relatives in Yeoh’s hometown Ipoh and in Pangkor Island, Perak.

They are currently attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Yeoh, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme, recently urged the public to show love and support for the Refugee Olympic Team, which is made up of athletes displaced from their home countries.

Her video, shared on The Olympic Games Instagram account on July 26, highlighted the resilience and spirit of these athletes, emphasising the importance of global solidarity and compassion.

“They have fought harder and travelled further to get to Paris. Please support them with all your heart. Show your support by sharing your heart with them,” she said. “Together, this team is representing over 100 million displaced people. Let’s cheer them on loud and proud.” – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK