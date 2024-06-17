Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt celebrate 20 years as a couple

Michelle Yeoh and her husband Jean Todt celebrated the 20th anniversary of their relationship in the City of Love.

They may be newly-weds, but their love for each other has spanned two decades.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and her French husband Jean Todt recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their relationship in the City of Love.

This was revealed by Yeoh, 61, who posted three photos with Todt, 78, on social media on June 13, with the caption “20 years”.

The first photo showed the couple raising their glasses at a restaurant, while the second was of the Eiffel Tower.

The third photo showed Yeoh kissing Todt on his forehead as he leaned against her in a garden.

She tied the knot with Todt, the former president of the International Automobile Federation, on July 27, 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland, after more than 19 years of dating.

The couple met in Shanghai, China, on June 4, 2004, and after 1½ months of dating, Yeoh agreed to his proposal when the Formula One legend popped the question on July 26, 2004.

Yeoh made history in March 2023 by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom – America’s highest civilian award – by United States President Joe Biden in May for being the first Asian to win a Best Actress Oscar.