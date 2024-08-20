M'sian director Syamsul Yusof to divorce Ira Kazar

PETALING JAYA – Controversial Malaysian director Syamsul Yusof has filed for divorce from his wife, Malaysian actress Ira Kazar.

Syamsul’s lawyer Azmi Rais confirmed the divorce filing to Malaysian media.

He told Buletin TV3 that Syamsul filed for divorce at the Syariah Court in Gombak Timur, Selangor, at 2pm on Aug 19.

“The reason given is irreconcilable differences. I will inform you about the next mention date later,” Mr Azmi said.

Syamsul, 40, and Ira, 28, married on Jan 6, 2023, in Thailand. The director of the hit movie Mat Kilau (2022) revealed his marital status via a video posted on Instagram that same day.

“I want to confirm that Ira and I are legally married in the presence of her father in Thailand,” Syamsul said in the video then. “We decided to get married in Thailand to simplify certain things.”

At that time, he was still legally married to his first wife, Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah Liyana, 38. He and Puteri Sarah, who share two children aged five and seven, were married in 2014.

Syamsul’s relationship with Ira had been gossip fodder for most of 2022. Puteri Sarah even went on social media to expose Ira as the other woman in her marriage. Syamsul and Puteri Sarah eventually divorced on June 14, 2023.

Syamsul’s father, Malaysian renowned producer Yusof Haslam, said he was not aware that his son had filed for divorce from Ira.

“(My wife and I) have not kept in touch with (Syamsul) for quite some time,” Yusof, 70, told OhBulan! portal. “He hasn’t been home for a long time, so we don’t know anything about it.” – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK